It's Just Lunch Minneapolis Named BBB 2022 Torch Awards for Ethics Finalist

The company was recognized by the Better Business Bureau for its continued commitment to operational ethics and integrity

MINNEAPOLIS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- It's Just Lunch Minneapolis is proud to announce it's been selected as a 2022 Torch Award for Ethics Finalist. Presented by the Better Business Bureau of Minnesota and North Dakota (BBB), the Torch Award for Ethics is the BBB's highest honor and recognizes exceptional businesses that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to ethics and integrity across all aspects of their operation.

It's Just Lunch logo (PRNewswire)

"We are incredibly proud to receive this honor," says Sara Darling, CEO and Owner of It's Just Lunch in Minneapolis , Chicago , Cleveland , Denver , Milwaukee , San Francisco and Washington D.C. "I appreciate the high standards upheld by the BBB for the matchmaking industry and the dedication of the Minneapolis team for now raising the bar even higher through their commitment to ethical practices and integrity. They are very deserving of this special recognition."

For more than 31 years, It's Just Lunch has established itself as a global matchmaking leader. It's Just Lunch Minneapolis is a division of IJL Select, the largest and most successful franchise group within the international It's Just Lunch system.

"Our experienced team of leaders and matchmakers take tremendous pride in our clients' satisfaction throughout their dating journey and the success stories of the couples we've connected. This is evidenced by A+ ratings with the BBB in all seven markets, as well as hundreds of positive It's Just Lunch reviews verified by the BBB, Google and Consumer Affairs," says Darling.

For more information about It's Just Lunch Minneapolis, visit itsjustlunchminneapolis.com .

About It's Just Lunch :

It's Just Lunch is a personalized dating service for busy professionals. Since 1991, the company has coordinated more than two million first dates for clients with one simple premise:

a lunch date or drink after work is the ideal first date. It's Just Lunch services over 200 cities in the U.S., Canada and internationally. As franchises within the international brand, It's Just Lunch Chicago, It's Just Lunch Cleveland, It's Just Lunch D.C., It's Just Lunch Denver, It's Just Lunch Milwaukee, It's Just Lunch Minneapolis, and It's Just Lunch San Francisco are independently owned and/or operated. For more information, visit itsjustlunch.com .

Media Contact: Christina Campbell

612.924.3793

christina@media-minefield.com

ijlselect.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE It's Just Lunch