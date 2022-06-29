Binance Pool Announces Partnership with UltimusPool

SINGAPORE, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Binance Pool, the comprehensive cryptocurrency mining platform of Binance, announced its partnership with UltimusPool, a full-featured mining pool solution designed to provide easy-to-use, reliable, greener, and compliant services for global professional cryptocurrency miners.

As a technical services provider for Binance Pool, UltimusPool will provide a convenient pool servicing platform that is attractive for miners and will give users access to reasonable mining rewards and daily payouts.

Denny Wu, Director of Binance Pool, said, "UltimusPool team consists of industry experts with deep understanding and experience in the pool industry. Rather than competing with the players in the industry, the UltimusPool team focuses on building a better product and we are excited to collaborate with the industry's future leader."

Sofia Li, CEO of UltimusPool, said, "To fulfill our long-term goal of making mining accessible to everyone and providing users with a seamless mining experience, UltimusPool will keep expanding the tech team to focus on building the product. Furthermore, we would like to bring the greener Bitcoin future to the world."

In aiming for a green mining future, UltimusPool offers pool fee discounts and other incentives for miners who use renewable energy sources or try to lower their carbon footprint. As part of an ongoing commitment to reducing the environmental impact of the pool industry, UltimusPool as also partnered with CCA and the Energy Web Blockchain.

UltimusPool has native functionality for in-demand features, including user-created external wallets, sub-account and main account features, and easy pool fee adjustments. It has launched a BTC mining pool and plans to release the following pools of cryptocurrencies BCH, ETH, LTC, ETC, DOGE, and many more.

