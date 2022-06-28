The Trust® Announces Paige Adams-Geller, Founder + Creative Director of PAIGE, as Special Guest Advisor for its Official Fall Member Meeting

PHOENIX, JUNE 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trust®, a premier network for women entrepreneurs who generate $1M+ annually, has announced that the Special Guest Advisor for its Official Fall Meeting will be Paige Adams-Geller, founder and creative director of PAIGE.

Twice per year, The Trust hosts exclusive member meetings featuring advisors who are female founders of ultra-successful ventures and iconic brands. Adams-Geller will be sharing her business insights with the members of The Trust – all entrepreneurs generating revenues within the 7-8 figure range.

Her journey began in LA, where her entrepreneurial spirit took her from working as one of the top fit models in the industry to launching her namesake premium denim collection in 2004. The move made her the first female founder in the denim industry. With the help of her leadership and vision, the brand quickly expanded to men's and lifestyle and now is sold in over 80 countries worldwide.

"Paige's true passion in life is inspiring and empowering others," said Ali Brown, founder + CEO of The Trust. "The first pair of premium denim jeans I ever bought were from PAIGE, back in 2006. As I've gotten to know her and her story over the last several years, I knew she would make an impactful guest for our members — not only for the savvy business moves she's made in growing PAIGE, but for the impactful leader she's become."

Adams-Geller shared: "Empowering women and lifting up others are the most important things to me, which is why I'm excited to speak for members of The Trust. I've learned so much since I started PAIGE, from how to build and manage my dream team, to honing in on the mission and vision of the brand, to international business and retail expansion. I'm honored to have the opportunity to share my story with such a strong community of women."

The Official Fall Member Meeting of The Trust will be held in Phoenix, AZ on October 4+5, 2022.

About The Trust:

Founded by award-winning entrepreneur mentor Ali Brown, The Trust is the modern, premier network for women generating revenues in the 7-8+ figures. Via both online and in-person programming, members are connected with a community of vetted peers as well as high-level guest advisors — typically female founders of $100M+ ventures. Visit www. JoinTheTrust.org .

