Saatchi & Saatchi Names Nicole Souza as Chief Marketing Officer

Key Executive Hire Underlines Investment in Strategic Growth in the U.S. Market

NEW YORK, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Saatchi & Saatchi announced the executive team's expansion with Nicole Souza's appointment as the agency's Chief Marketing Officer in the United States. A seasoned marketer with decades of experience in brand building, Souza will lead Saatchi's marketing organization, working alongside the executive leadership team to unify the U.S. offices. She will report to Chuck Maguy, Chief Operating Officer at Saatchi & Saatchi U.S., in her new role, effective immediately.

"I'm so inspired by what's happening at Saatchi—an iconic industry brand bringing together its U.S. offices to accomplish impossible things at scale for their clients," said Nicole Souza, CMO, Saatchi & Saatchi. "Utilizing the best of the Saatchi network to address this complicated market resonates with clients and results in work that matters and stands out."

"One of the reasons we're excited about Nicole's arrival is her relentless drive and enthusiasm for building brands, establishing new relationships and transforming organizations," said Chuck Maguy, COO at Saatchi & Saatchi. "Among her priorities is building momentum around driving connectivity and collaboration in each region to help us continue delivering provocative, creative solutions for our clients."

The key executive hire follows several recent leadership appointments, including Fabio Costa as Executive Creative Director for Saatchi & Saatchi in Seattle. In addition, the agency had a strong showing at the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, including one gold and one bronze Lion for P&G's Tide Campaign #TurntoCold and two bronze Lions for Tide x Marvel, as well as numerous campaign shortlists for Toyota and Goldfish.

Most recently, Souza served as CMO for Deutsch NY, leading the marketing of the agency and revamping the business development approach to redefine its growth trajectory. Throughout her career, Souza has built marketing strategies and internal operations, successfully leading new business opportunities for clients such as Frito Lay, Lone Star Beer, Mars Chocolate, Mars Wrigley, Nationwide Insurance, Nestle Coffee, PepsiCo, Purina, Sony PlayStation, Starbucks, Transamerica, USPS, Welch's and Wells Fargo.

Prior to Deutsch, Souza held notable leadership positions, including EVP of Growth & Marketing at The Integer Group, SVP, Partner of U.S. Business Development at Universal McCann, and Global Business Development Director at TBWA.

About Saatchi & Saatchi

Saatchi & Saatchi is a creative agency known for reimagining what is possible through provocative ideas that grow business. Saatchi has helped landmark clients, such as P&G, T-Mobile and Toyota, reimagine what is possible through limitless creativity and integrated strategy. Part of a global Saatchi & Saatchi network of 114 offices in 67 countries, across the US, Saatchi & Saatchi is rooted in Dallas, Los Angeles, New York and Seattle. To learn more about Saatchi & Saatchi US, visit wearesaatchi.com. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter and LinkedIn.

