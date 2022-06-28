Rumble Partners with RSBN for Exclusive Livestreams and Ad Management

RSBN will exclusively stream coverage of major political events through 2022 on Rumble, the neutral video platform

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. , June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the video-sharing platform Rumble announced a exclusive partnership with Right Side Broadcasting Network (RSBN) to manage advertisements, including host-read "live" advertisements, for the network through the end of 2022. As part of the partnership, RSBN will stream the featured portions of its live political coverage exclusively on Rumble, including its coverage of rallies by 45th President Donald J. Trump.

Right Side Broadcasting Network hosts such popular shows as "The Right View with Lara Trump" and "The Michael Savage Show." RSBN's YouTube account has over 1.5 million subscribers with over 236 million total views. Through the end of 2022, RSBN will begin coverage of live events on other platforms, then switch to exclusive streaming on Rumble for the featured or main portion of the event.

"Rumble's partnership with RSBN is one more victory against Big Tech's cancel culture," said Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski. "This partnership is just the most recent example of Rumble's first-in-class services and capabilities, providing creators and viewers with a one-of-a-kind free and open platform."

"RSBN's deal with Rumble grants our business future growth and extends our reach while giving us an outlet free of censorship," said RSBN CEO Joe Seales. "With Rumble, we can continue to provide coverage of political events without fear of a Big Tech crackdown."

About Rumble

Rumble is a high-growth neutral video platform that is creating the rails and independent infrastructure designed to be immune to cancel culture. Rumble's mission is to restore the Internet to its roots by making it free and open once again. Additionally, the company announced in December 2021 the execution of a definitive business combination agreement with CF Acquisition Corp. VI (NASDAQ: CFVI). See the announcement here: https://corp.rumble.com.

