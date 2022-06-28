Link enhances the usability of JupyterLab, offering more readable pipelines and improved collaboration while eliminating Kubernetes' technological hurdles.

SEOUL, South Korea, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- MakinaRocks, an AI-based startup specializing in manufacturing and industrial solutions, today launched a community version of its AI and Machine Learning (ML) modeling tool MakinaRocks Link™ (hereafter referred to as "Link"), making their industry-changing technology available for a wider variety of Machine Learning Operations (MLOps) environments.

MakinaRocks Unveils ‘Link’ – The AI Modeling Tool Built To Leap Technical Hurdles in JupyterLab (PRNewswire)

Link is an extension for JupyterLab – an interactive development interface for notebooks, code, and data – that lets users easily create readable pipelines for AI and ML modeling. Link maintains the usability of JupyterLab that data scientists rely on while removing technological hurdles related to Kubernetes, a portable, open-source platform for managing workloads and services. By removing the technological hurdles associated with Kubernetes, Link allows users to create pipelines that can be used in MLOps environments with ease, even without a working knowledge of Kubernetes.

Link offers a number of exciting features that will streamline workflows and dramatically improve the experience for those working with JupyterLab. First, Link users can now define relationships between different cells and their execution sequence, a feature that has been missing from JupyterLab until now. Link makes that possible by creating a pipeline in the code script screen to increase the readability of notebook code. It also comes with additional features such as pipeline execution, comment writing, header color changing capabilities, and component storage and sharing – all features designed to simplify pipeline configuration and usage.

Second, Link helps eliminate repetitive tasks and boost productivity by caching the results of executed cells. Cache data storage and sharing features enable a seamless, collaborative workflow, while simplifying workflow reproduction for other collaborators.

Third, Link makes collaboration among data scientists easier and more efficient. The very nature of JupyterLab's built-in flexibility makes it challenging to use different approaches to reuse other users' output. Link helps overcome this difficulty, promoting the reusability of code and keeping collaborators on the same page by allowing them to store and share execution results and pipelines, all or in part. Link also supports diverse collaboration features such as commenting, component grouping and Python script conversion.

Additional features such as the management of pipelines, management of change history for notebook source code and execution environment synchronization will be added in the coming months. Link is available for free download, with further product details on its official website (link.makinarocks.ai).

"MakinaRocks is a startup that has been solving various problems in the manufacturing and industrial sectors through AI solutions since its inception," said co-CEO Andre S. Yoon. "We've launched Link to help solve the problems data scientists experience in their daily work environment. Link will offer improved AI and ML modeling experiences for data scientists with its diverse features and help overcome JupyterLab's limitations while further enhancing its strengths."

About MakinaRocks

Founded in 2017, MakinaRocks is an AI startup with offices in Seoul, Korea and Silicon Valley, U.S. As of June 2022, MakinaRocks has about 70 employees, 75% of whom are engineers. MakinaRocks raised $11.5 million from its 2018 seed-round funding and 2020 Series A funding from prestigious global investors, including Hyundai Motor Company (KRX: 005380), SK Telecom (KRX: 017670), LG Technology Ventures, Applied Ventures and Korea Development Bank. Experts celebrated the company's success in bringing major Korean conglomerates together to participate in the funding – a rare occurrence for a startup of its kind. In 2021, MakinaRocks was selected as one of the "World Economic Forum's Technology Pioneers," a list occupied by brands like Google, Airbnb and Palantir Technology.

