InventHelp Presents Safety Enhanced FAMILY RICE COOKER (HOF-209)

PITTSBURGH, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I cook a lot of rice and I did not like what traditional rice cookers lacked," said the inventor, from South, Texas. "I thought of this idea with added safety features to improve the appliance and to help prevent the wall plug socket from wearing out. It also allows you to easily turn on/off the cooking mode and it helps to prevent premature element failure."

He invented the FAMILY RICE COOKER that could improve safety conditions within any kitchen. The featured safety components would allow the user to deactivate the rice cooker without unplugging the cord. This will help to prevent the wall plug socket from wearing out, which could help to prevent potential fires in the future. It will also help to prevent the cooking element from wearing out prematurely. The invention includes a specially-designed added feature to assure users of the I/O (on/off)switch to the traditional rice cooker. Additionally, the design will help prevent kitchen fires, which could help save lives and prevent property damage as well as prolong the cooking element.

