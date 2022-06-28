Icertis Wins Microsoft 2022 US Partner of the Year Award

Building on A Decade of Success, Microsoft Again Recognizes Contract Intelligence Leader for Excellence and Business Impact

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Icertis, the contract intelligence company that pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM), announced today that it has won the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Award for the United States. The company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology. The award underscores the significant value that Icertis and Microsoft are delivering to customers, grounded in a decade of collaboration focused on digitally transforming enterprise contracting with cloud and AI technology. Icertis was also named Microsoft US Partner of the Year in 2018.

Contracts define every dollar in and out of an enterprise. In recent years, the data within contracts has become a critical asset for companies as they manage through a global pandemic, historic supply chain disruptions, and geopolitical unrest. The AI-powered Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform structures and connects the critical business data found in a company's contracts, helping customers succeed in any business climate with automation and insights that ensure the intent of every contract in the enterprise is correctly memorialized and fully realized.

Icertis and Microsoft have developed a deep, 360-degree relationship, resulting in a powerful contract intelligence platform that solves real-world customer problems. Relying on Icertis and Microsoft solutions, customers such as Best Buy, Mercedes-Benz, Sanofi, and ServiceNow—as well as Microsoft, which uses Icertis across the enterprise—are better informed and able to quickly adapt to changing business conditions.

"Icertis continues to build on our long-standing relationship with Microsoft. Winning the Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award underscores the significant business value that Icertis contract management software delivers to customers across industries in the United States," said Paul Gleeson, Senior Vice President, Partners and Alliances, Icertis. "Enterprises enjoy faster revenue, reduced costs, less risk, and better compliance, as well as efficiencies fueled by ICI experiences within the Microsoft product suite."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services, and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 3,900 submitted nominations from more than 100 countries worldwide. Icertis was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in the United States.

Icertis' 2022 Microsoft US Partner of the Year award continues the company's five-year streak of Microsoft Partner of the Year award recognitions including:

2021 — Winner AI Partner of the Year and Finalist Global Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Partner of the Year;

2020 — Finalist Alliance Global ISV Partner of the Year and Finalist Manufacturing Partner of the Year;

2019 — Winner Microsoft US Partner Award for Manufacturing & Resources, Finalist Microsoft US Partner Award for Automotive, and Finalist Global Partner Global ISV and Automotive;

2018 — Winner Microsoft US Partner of the Year, Finalist Platform Partner of the Year, and Finalist Manufacturing Partner of the Year.

"I am honored to announce the winners and finalists of the 2022 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nick Parker, Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "These partners were outstanding among the exceptional pool of nominees, and I'm continuously impressed by their innovative use of Microsoft Cloud technologies and impact for their customers."

Icertis has also received numerous analyst recognitions that underscore the company's CLM market leadership, including being named a Leader in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Contract Life Cycle Management (CLM), The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management for All Contracts, Q1 2021, and IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Contract Life-Cycle Management Software for Corporate Legal 2021 Vendor Assessment.

Icertis will be honored for its award-winning Icertis Contract Intelligence platform at Microsoft Inspire, held July 19-20, 2022, during the United States Keynote presentation.

About Icertis

With unmatched technology and category-defining innovation, Icertis pushes the boundaries of what's possible with contract lifecycle management (CLM). The AI-powered, analyst-validated Icertis Contract Intelligence (ICI) platform turns contracts from static documents into strategic advantage by structuring and connecting the critical contract information that defines how an organization runs. Today, the world's most iconic brands and disruptive innovators trust Icertis to govern the rights and commitments in their 10 million+ contracts worth more than $1 trillion in 40+ languages and 90+ countries. For more information, visit www.icertis.com .

