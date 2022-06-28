Digital Realty Partners With HPE GreenLake To Accelerate Digital Transformation On PlatformDIGITAL®

Joint solution helps scale digital business with a public cloud-like experience, delivered in a compliant, secure and sustainable environment

Digital Realty will participate in HPE's flagship edge-to-cloud conference, HPE Discover, taking place from June 28th to 30th in Las Vegas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Realty (NYSE: DLR), the largest global provider of cloud- and carrier-neutral data center, colocation and interconnection solutions, today announced that it has launched Data Hub featuring HPE GreenLake Colocation on PlatformDIGITAL®. The combination of these two solutions on Digital Realty's global platform creates an ideal meeting place for enterprises to bring their data together and consume infrastructure on demand, helping to unlock trapped value and drive innovation.

Digital Realty (PRNewswire)

Digital Realty has also announced its presence at HPE Discover, HPE's flagship edge-to-cloud conference, following the successful unveiling of its Data Hub featuring HPE GreenLake offer. With Data Hub, customers are able to rapidly deploy critical HPE GreenLake infrastructure at centers of data exchange globally on PlatformDIGITAL®, helping to address the challenges associated with Data Gravity1. Customers also gain access to a platform of connected data communities that includes 1,500+ enterprises, 1,200+ network service providers, and 1,100+ cloud and IT providers.

By 2025, it's estimated that 463 exabytes of data will be created each day globally2 as a result of things like the explosion of IoT-connected devices (forecast to reach 14.4 billion by the end of 20223). As the volume of data continues to grow and the Data Gravity effect intensifies, companies around the world are being forced to adapt their IT architecture in favor of a more decentralized model that helps to solve global coverage, control, capacity, and connectivity needs.

The powerful and synergistic combination of HPE's GreenLake edge-to-cloud service and Digital Realty's vast colocation footprint – accessible through PlatformDIGITAL® – delivers a public cloud-like experience in a secure, compliant, and sustainable environment. Not only will companies be able to simplify infrastructure delivery, cut costs and eliminate complexity by deploying on a single global platform, they'll also benefit from 100% clean energy usage across PlatfromDIGITAL®'s US and European portfolios; as well as the flexibility of deploying almost anywhere in the world, all while maintaining strict global compliance standards.

"We're living in a world that's driven by data. And as it continues to explode in volume, velocity and value, enterprises are racing to implement hybrid IT models to address the performance of their data and unlock trapped value, all while ensuring stringent compliance standards in a constantly evolving regulatory environment," comments Tony Bishop, SVP, Enterprise, Platform & Solutions, Digital Realty.

"The symbiotic relationship we have with HPE and the addition of its GreenLake edge-to-cloud platform capabilities onto PlatformDIGITAL® strengthens the value of our partner ecosystem, enabling enterprises to accelerate digital transformation journeys and eliminate complexity in an increasingly data-centric world," comments Vincent in 't Veld, SVP, Service Providers and Market Strategy, Digital Realty.

"The partnership we've built with Digital Realty is complementary in every way. Digital Realty's deep-rooted heritage in providing top-shelf colocation services has allowed us to focus solely on innovating and delivering an edge-to-cloud solution to our customers wherever, whenever they want it. We're able to work alongside Digital Realty in a mutually beneficial manner and provide a truly integrated experience to our customers, helping to speed up time to value and innovation," says Keith White, Executive Vice President and General Manager, GreenLake.

The partnership between Digital Realty and HPE, which originally came to fruition publicly in 2020 through a pilot program launched in Ireland, continues as Digital Realty's CRO Corey Dyer takes the stage with Maurice Martin, VP, Global Partner Ecosystems, HPE GreenLake on theCUBE at HPE Discover, taking place from June 28th to 30th in Las Vegas.

For more information about HPE Discover, visit: https://www.hpe.com/us/en/discover.html

About Digital Realty

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL®, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx™) solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges. Digital Realty's global data center footprint gives customers access to the connected communities that matter to them with 290+ facilities in 50 metros across 26 countries on six continents. For more information, please visit digitalrealty.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements which are based on current expectations, forecasts and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially, including statements related to PlatformDIGITAL®, projections regarding data gravity, exchange and aggregation, expected growth in digital transformation, the company's partnership with HPE GreenLake, and the company's strategy. For a list and description of risks and uncertainties, see the reports and other filings by the company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

1 Data Gravity is the phenomenon which sees large volumes of data continually attracting more data, making it impossible to move, manipulate or extract value from

2 https://www.weforum.org/agenda/2019/04/how-much-data-is-generated-each-day-cf4bddf29f/

3 IoT Analytics 'State of IoT – Spring 2022' report

SOURCE Digital Realty