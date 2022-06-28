NORRISTOWN, Pa., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Just in time for the 4th of July, Crazy Aaron's, the creator of the award-winning, U.S.-manufactured Thinking Putty®, celebrates a major milestone with 100 U.S. jobs created. Under the direction of founder and executive chairman Aaron Muderick, the company remains committed to its Norristown, PA based manufacturing facility, and has even developed unique production methods to employ individuals with special needs. Today, the company has expanded to also include Land of Dough®, the world's most eco-friendly dough on the planet, which is also manufactured in Norristown in its very own wind-powered facility using reclaimed landfill gas as a source of energy.

700 East Main Street | Norristown, PA 19401, 866.578.2845 | www.crazyaarons.com (PRNewswire)

CELEBRATE AMERICA THIS 4TH OF JULY AND CRAZY AARON'S AS IT MARKS A MILESTONE, 100 U.S. JOBS CREATED

"We are proud to manufacture our products right here in Norristown, PA and even more proud to employ an incredible and talented team," says founder Aaron Muderick. "There is nothing like watching our product lines develop from initial concept to customer's hands. I am privileged and honored to work alongside so many talented team members."

In addition to creating more U.S. based jobs, manufacturing in the USA allows for more inspection and quality controls. Muderick adds, "Since our Thinking Putty is meant for people to touch and feel, it's imperative that it is safe and manufactured using only the highest quality ingredients. There is no better place to guarantee this standard than in the U.S.A."

Thinking Putty® is a high-quality, silicone-based putty that is safe, nontoxic and will never dry out. In addition to being a fun toy for kids, Thinking Putty is perfect for people of all ages combatting stress and anxiety, as it provides a fun, tactile sensory experience that can help to ease anxiety, and even change our mood.

Muderick concludes, "We are looking forward to continuing to grow the Crazy Aaron's family and continue to create innovative and safe products for all."

About Crazy Aaron's:

A world leader and innovative company in creative play, Crazy Aaron's has been making genuine Thinking Putty® since 1998. Founder, Crazy Aaron, has continued to trailblaze within the toy industry by establishing new product lines and brands to inspire curiosity and wonder to people of all ages! All Crazy Aaron's products are made with safe, nontoxic, top-quality materials and ingredients right on Main Street, USA in Norristown, PA.

To learn more visit www.crazyaarons.com or follow us on social media @thinkingputty and @landofdough.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crazy Aaron's