Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Acquires Erimus Group Limited

ROLLING MEADOWS, Ill., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. today announced the acquisition of Erimus Group Limited ("Erimus"). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Logo (PRNewsfoto/Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.) (PRNewswire)

Founded in 1986 and based in Tees-side, England, Erimus is an established retail insurance broker with a strong presence in the North East of England, serving a mainly regional commercial client base. Product offerings include commercial combined, business interruption, commercial property, cyber, D&O and employers liability insurance The firm, which is headed up by Paul Davison, will become part of Gallagher's UK Retail division, which serves local and national businesses across the UK. Paul will report to Elliot Miller, Regional Managing Director of Scotland, Northern Ireland and the North East.

"We are delighted to welcome the Erimus team to Gallagher. This business is a great fit with our UK retail operations and provides us with a fantastic opportunity to expand our regional presence in England," said J. Patrick Gallagher, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO. "We look forward to working with Paul and his colleagues to expand their service offerings."

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG), a global insurance brokerage, risk management and consulting services firm, is headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. Gallagher provides these services in 130 countries around the world through its owned operations and a network of correspondent brokers and consultants.

Investors: Ray Iardella Media: Linda J. Collins VP – Investor Relations VP – Corporate Communications 630-285-3661/ ray_iardella@ajg.com 630-285-4009/ linda_collins@ajg.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.