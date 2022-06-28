AerCap Publishes its Fifth ESG Report

DUBLIN, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap" or the "Company") (NYSE: AER) today announced the publication of its fifth Environmental, Social, and Governance ("ESG") Report, for the year ended December 31, 2021.

The report sets forth in detail AerCap's commitment to growing its business in a responsible and sustainable way and includes a number of environmental, social, and governance disclosures. The ESG Report is prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards: Core option. The report can be found here or on the ESG section of our website.

Stacey Cartwright, Chair of the Board's ESG Committee, said, "On behalf of the Board, I am delighted to present AerCap's 2021 ESG Report. In 2021, AerCap took another step forward in our commitment to sustainability by establishing a Board-level ESG Committee, ensuring oversight of ESG-related risks and opportunities at the highest level. We are pleased with our progress across various pillars of sustainability to date and I look forward to further progress in 2022 on our core ESG initiatives, including decarbonization, diversity and transparency."

Aengus Kelly, Chief Executive Officer of AerCap, said, "As the global leader in aviation leasing, we are acutely aware of our responsibility to promote the continued decarbonization of the aviation industry. We are firmly committed to operating our business in a sustainable way and have invested over $40 billion in leading-edge aircraft technology to support our customers' decarbonization efforts. With our ambitious goal of reaching 75% new technology by 2024, AerCap will be able to support the adoption of fuel-efficient aircraft by a wider range of customers, helping them to reduce their operating costs and emissions."

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aviation leasing with one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 300 customers around the world with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and is based in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Miami, Singapore, Memphis, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle, Toulouse and other locations around the world.

