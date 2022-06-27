InventHelp Inventor Develops Mask Dispenser for Buses (HOF-187)

PITTSBURGH, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I'm a bus driver and I feel unsafe when passengers try to get on the bus without a face mask. I thought there could be a safe and simple way to dispense masks to passengers," said an inventor, from Houston, Texas, "so I invented the MASK DISPENSER. My design would enhance safety for bus drivers and passengers."

InventHelp Logo (PRNewsfoto/InventHelp) (PRNewswire)

The patent-pending invention provides a safe way to provide face masks to passengers entering a bus. In doing so, it ensures that individuals who have lost or forgotten their masks can enter. It also helps to prevent the spread of airborne germs and viruses and it provides added protection and peace of mind. The invention features a user-friendly design that is easy to operate so it is ideal for busing companies, airports, hospitals, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Houston sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-HOF-187, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

