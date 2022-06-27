HANDSFREE HEALTH ADDS PRESTIGIOUS LAW FIRM COZEN O'CONNOR TO THEIR DIGITAL HEALTH TOOL MEMBERSHIP

WAYNE, Pa., June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- HandsFree Health™, provider of WellBe®, a secure, HIPAA compliant, voice-enabled virtual health assistant platform, today announced it will add Am Law 100 law firm Cozen O'Connor, to its HFH Go Digital Health Tool tool membership. The HandsFree Health HFH Go Digital Health Tool is a groundbreaking mobile health solution designed to improve compliance and healthcare management. As a member of the HFH Go Digital Health Tool Cozen O'Connor's over 1500 employees will have on-the-go access to their health and the award-winning Virtual Health Assistant, WellBe.

HandsFree Health's HFH Go Digital Health Tool Membership (PRNewswire)

The HandsFree Health HFH Go Digital Health Tool mobile health solution improves compliance and healthcare management.

"We are excited to find a digital health solution that will add value for our employees," said Michael J. Heller, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Cozen O'Connor. "Our employees, attorneys, and their families will benefit from the comprehensive health features, like caregiver support and medication management, offered by HandsFree Health."

Cozen O'Connor is ranked among the top 100 law firms in the country, with more than 800 attorneys in 31 cities across two continents. Serving Fortune 500 companies, mid-market firms, start-ups and individuals, Cozen O'Connor's team delivers results for their clients, and now HandsFree Health will help deliver better healthcare management to their team. Through improved compliance, better access to health information, caregiver support, vitals tracking, and appointment management tools, the HFH Go app will help keep Cozen O'Connor's vital team of attorneys and law professionals at the top of their game. The HandsFree Health Digital Health Tool will provide Cozen O'Connor's team with 24/7 access to WellBe®, the award winning Virtual Health Assistant, via their smartphones or tablets. WellBe® will answer health questions, provide medication reminders, alert users when it's time to refill a prescription and even connect their smart home and health devices. With WellBe®, users will be able to stay compliant with their care plans as well as tracks reading like blood pressure, glucose, pulse, ox, weight and more. The mobile app is personalized to each family member providing individualized support and reminders. Household management allows busy families to manage their health as well as provide caregivers with the tools to better support loved ones in need.

"We are thrilled to have Cozen O'Connor as a HandsFree Health client," said Dan Messina, President and Co-Founder of HandsFree Health. "It speaks volumes about the health benefits HFH GO brings to an organization like theirs. But more importantly it illustrates Cozen O'Connor's commitment to their team and their dedication to providing the best health benefits available."

HandsFree Health's HIPAA compliant platform leverages Microsoft technologies to provide a completely integrated approach to healthcare. The voice-enabled platform provides members with access to information about their healthcare, call their doctor, receive health answers, upload readings from hundreds of connected medical devices and control their home environment using just their voice. The HandsFree Health Digital Health Tool is available on iOS and Android.

About HandsFree Health™

HandsFree Health™offers a suite of products for consumers and businesses to move individuals closer to compliance and optimal health. HandsFree Health makes intelligently designed, fully integrated health and wellness platforms. HandsFree Health has quickly become the benchmark for voice technology in healthcare. HandsFree Health is the creator of WellBe®, the premier voice enabled virtual health AI assistant platform. WellBe is a secure voice-activated assistant, built on a trusted, HIPAA compliant platform. Products are sold online at HandsFree Health, as well as other online retailers including Walmart.com, Amazon.com, eBay.com, and RiteAid.com.

Media contact: media@handsfreehealth.com

Sales contact: contactus@handsfreehealth.com

HandsFree Health logo (PRNewsfoto/HandsFree Health) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE HandsFree Health