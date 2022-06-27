Global YouTube star "Like Nastya" creates first-ever bath and body collection

The unexpected collab with Nectar Bath Treats encourages healthy habits that parents and kids will love

LAS VEGAS , June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nastya Radzinskaya, the eight year old star behind the fifth most-viewed YouTube channel of all time, Like Nastya, is setting her sights on a colorful new world of beauty and self-care. In collaboration with Nectar Bath Treats, Nastya is releasing an 11-piece collection of soaps, bath bombs, and lip care items called "Bathe Like Nastya." Nastya, named the highest paid female YouTuber of 2021 and with over 250 million subscribers, aims to educate her followers and new fans alike on the importance of personal care.

Nastya is releasing her first-ever bath and body collection, in collaboration with Nectar Bath Treats. (PRNewsfoto/Nectar Bath Treats) (PRNewswire)

Nastya launched her channel in 2016 and has since earned more than 110 billion views, skyrocketing her to international fame. Based in Miami, Florida, Nastya and her parents play, learn, and explore in videos that are dubbed in ten languages. Millions of kids and families join Nastya as she explores the world and learns life lessons like the importance of eating healthy food, washing hands, being a good friend, and much more.

Enthralled by the colors, scents, and bubbles of Nectar's bath and body treats, Nastya was inspired to design her own collection and signature fragrance with Nectar.

"Nectar has the prettiest bath bombs, and it was so fun to think about the kind of soaps I wanted to make. I picked my favorite colors. It made me feel so happy to make it together," says Nastya.

Focusing on the good behind the glitter, Nectar Bath Treats handmakes all their products in Las Vegas with mindfully-sourced ingredients. The partnership incorporates key values that Nastya and Nectar share: the products are 100% vegan, cruelty-free, and free of harsh sulfates, harmful ingredients, and microplastics.

"Nastya and her family visited our Universal CityWalk Hollywood store and planned to only spend a few minutes. We ended up spending hours together. The whole family played at the sink with whipped soap and experimented with different scents. Nastya loved our dessert-inspired treats, and her family couldn't believe they were made of soap!" says Tom Taicher, Nectar CEO.

The "Bathe Like Nastya" collection is available at NectarUSA.com or in-store at any of Nectar Bath Treats' twelve retail locations. Priced between $8 and $35, gifting-ready sets are also available.

Nectar Bath Treats is an online and retail destination for joyful self-care and unique bath and body confections. Co-founded in 2015 by Tom Taicher, Nectar is committed to using simple, plant-based ingredients that are safe for sensitive skin. Nectar aims to inspire positivity and happiness: from hand-crafted and hand-painted bath and body treats that care for you and your family, to ingredients and processes that care for the planet, and business practices that show employees respect and appreciation. Visit Nectar at one of their international retail locations, or online at www.NectarUSA.com.

Nastya washes her hands at the Nectar Bath Treats sink. (PRNewsfoto/Nectar Bath Treats) (PRNewswire)

