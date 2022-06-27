CHOCOLATE HITS DIFFERENT: CINNABON INTRODUCES NEW CHOCOLATE BONBITES, FIRST-EVER CHOCOLATE-FILLED BAKED TREAT IN U.S. BAKERIES

For a limited-time, Cinnabon drops the cinnamon and transforms popular BonBites™ into a chocolate-only treat as a new way to help fans satisfy cravings

ATLANTA, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The rumors are true! Cinnabon, known around the world for its ooey-gooey cinnamon rolls, today introduced Chocolate BonBites to bakery menus nationwide, making it the first time that U.S. bakeries offering Cinnabon's signature bite-sized cinnamon rolls will *drumroll please* not feature its famous cinnamon flavoring.

Cinnabon has introduced Chocolate BonBites, its first-ever baked treat in U.S. bakeries that does not feature the brand’s famous cinnamon flavoring. Available for a limited time this summer on bakery menus nationwide, the bite-sized Chocolate BonBites are baked with Cinnabon’s classic dough, layered with a chocolate schmear on the inside and topped with both chocolate frosting and Cinnabon’s signature cream cheese frosting. (PRNewswire)

Chocolate BonBites are a new, chocolatey take on the beloved Cinnabon BonBites treat, baked with Cinnabon's classic dough, layered with a rich, chocolate schmear on the inside and topped with both chocolate frosting and Cinnabon's signature cream cheese frosting. Fans can get their hands on Chocolate BonBites at mall bakeries, Maverick and Pilot Flying J Travel Center locations and order on the new Cinnabon mobile app or via food delivery platforms, for a limited time this summer.

"We're a bakery-inspired brand, and that gives us the permission to experiment and get creative with new and popular dessert flavors, such as chocolate, within our treats," said Michael Alberici, Vice President of Marketing, Cinnabon. "We know chocolate is a classic, familiar flavor that Cinnabon fans love, and we are confident that guests nationwide will enjoy new Chocolate BonBites, too, no matter the occasion – whether it's a summer gathering or an anytime chocolate craving."

While the addition of new Chocolate BonBites makes this a hot "chocolate" summer at Cinnabon, fans can still cool down with the brand's signature MochaLatta Chill®, an irresistible combination of chocolate and coffee blended into a refreshing yet chocolatey beverage sure to hit different than any other iced drink.

Chocolate BonBites are available in a convenient 4-count or shareable 16-count pack, starting at $4.79. To learn more and find a bakery near you, visit Cinnabon.com/chocolatebonbites. To stay updated on all things Cinnabon, follow the brand on TikTok, Twitter and Instagram at @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon or visit Cinnabon.com.

About Cinnabon®

Founded in Seattle in 1985 and now based in Atlanta, Cinnabon Franchisor SPV LLC is the market leader among cinnamon roll bakeries. The company serves fresh, aromatic, oven-hot cinnamon rolls, as well as a variety of other baked goods and specialty beverages. Cinnabon currently operates over 1,200 franchised locations worldwide, primarily in high traffic venues such as shopping malls, airports, train stations, travel plazas, entertainment centers and military establishments.

Cinnabon is also a multi-channel licensor, focused on driving multi-channel growth across consumer relevant occasions whether on the go, in grocery stores, schools, at home or in the office.

Fans can now also order their favorite ooey-gooey cinnamon roll, refreshing beverage or delicious baked good for delivery, pickup and catering in the Cinnabon app. For more details and to stay connected to all things Cinnabon, follow on TikTok, Twitter or Instagram @Cinnabon, like it on Facebook at www.facebook.com/Cinnabon, or visit www.Cinnabon.com.

