SC Awards Europe 2022: Barracuda celebrates two wins for Best Cloud Security & Best Email Security Solutions

LONDON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barracuda Networks, Inc., a trusted partner and leading provider of cloud-first security solutions, was awarded two of the most coveted awards at SC Awards Europe 2022, celebrated this week (Tuesday 21st June) at the London Marriott hotel.

SC Awards Europe is one of the most respected security awards ceremonies in all of Europe, and it sets out to recognize and reward trailblazers and innovators that are making an impact in the industry. All shortlisted nominees were reviewed and analyzed by a panel of industry leaders, and those products which exemplified exceptional security best practice and the highest standards the industry can offer, were selected as winners.

Barracuda's Secure SD-WAN solution, CloudGen WAN, was selected as the winner for the category Best Cloud Security Solution, beating out competitors such as CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, and Aqua Security.

Barracuda CloudGen WAN impressed the judges as it enables organizations to automatically build a secure cloud-based network by leveraging the Microsoft global network. Furthermore, CloudGen WAN applies advanced application detection and secure SD-WAN directly at the branch level with optimized direct internet breakouts, whereas many other providers always backhaul all traffic to their data centers.

Barracuda also won Best Email Security Solution. Barracuda Email Protection is a comprehensive, easy-to-use solution that delivers email gateway defence, AI-powered fraud protection, automated incident response, user security awareness, data protection, and compliance capabilities.

Barracuda previously won this award, which recognizes outstanding email security solutions and services, in 2020. It is being recognized again this year for Barracuda Email Protection, complete protection for Microsoft 365 email and data stops all 13 email threat types.

Barracuda was also named as a finalist for the category, Best use of Machine Learning, for the artificial intelligence and machine learning used in Barracuda Email Protection to protect against phishing, impersonation, and account takeover. Barracuda previously won this award in 2020, at the time one judge commented, "What Barracuda does in this space is exceptionally important and offers a critical layer of email protection."

"We're thrilled that our email and cloud security technologies were selected as the best amongst all our European competitors at SC Awards Europe 2022," said Fleming Shi, CTO at Barracuda. "This recognition highlights the thousands of hours of dedication and hard work from our talented team of developers, programmers, managers, and support staff. As a team, we are committed to protecting our customers for life. We will continue to work tirelessly to combat the growing threats targeting organizations today."

