On the back of the release of The Jinx! Hydra BCAA+, JNX Sports is back for more with the launch of The Curse! Creatine and The Curse! Glutamine.

HOUSTON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- World class sports nutrition brand JNX Sports has taken its range to the next level with the launch of two new products: The Curse! Glutamine and The Curse! Creatine.

When looking at their range, JNX Sports International Marketing Manager Jane Macdonald said that expanding their popular The Curse! range seemed like a natural progression for the brand.

"The Curse! pre-workout already has a cult-like following with our customers. Offering insane energy, savage strength, huge muscle pumps and tunnel vision mental focus, The Curse! is about transformation. No more excuses, no easy way out…just more stamina, more energy, and making the most out of your 24 hours. Adding a creatine and glutamine to The Curse! lineup are two more ways for our customers to maximize their workouts."

The Curse! Creatine is made from Pure Micronized Creatine Monohydrate, one of the most popular and most studied sport supplements. Shown to significantly increase muscle size, strength and power when combined with high-intensity activities, creatine monohydrate can be taken with other pre-workout products in the JNX Sports range to really make the most out of every rep.

Macdonald says, "Our customers have been asking for a pure creatine product from us for a while, and we're finally giving it to them. With no additives, artificial colors or artificial flavors, The Curse! Creatine is ­­­­­one more way that we're helping our customers to push their bodies harder, faster and longer, leaving their excuses in the dust."

"Launching two products at the same time was hard, but we're not ones to shy away from a challenge. Made from one of the most well-known amino acids, glutamine plays an important role in muscle protein development, particularly after intense exercise, and it just made sense to add it to The Curse! range at the same time that we brought in the creatine."

With no additives, no artificial colors and no artificial flavors, The Curse! Glutamine is made from Pure Micronized Glutamine and stacks with other post-workout products in the JNX Sports range to make for a dangerously good combination.

"We're about providing our customers with innovative products that push them beyond the limits of normal. But sometimes the most innovative products come in the form of the fundamental basics. Adding The Curse! Creatine and The Curse! Glutamine to your workout regime is one more way we're helping our customers hit their goals sooner. No excuses."

The Curse! Creatine and The Curse! Glutamine are available now with key online retailers nationwide.

To arrange media interviews, contact Jane Macdonald at jane@jnxsports.com.

About JNX Sports: JNX Sports is a sports nutrition brand offering a range of products and apparel that unleash and transform their customers to reach beyond mere mortal abilities. A little bit dark and lot superhuman, JNX Sports disrupts the industry with innovative products, global distribution and unworldly flavours. JNX Sports products can be found in select global retailers in over 60 countries. For more information visit jnxsports.com or join The Tribe! on Instagram and Facebook.

