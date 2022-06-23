VIMAAN ANNOUNCES PACKVIEW, AN UNPARALLELED SOLUTION FOR WAREHOUSE ORDER PACKING VALIDATION

Engineered to improve outgoing order quality, PackVIEW provides real-time goods fulfillment feedback and historical photographic records

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vimaan today announces PackVIEW, a one-of-a-kind, patent pending fulfillment solution which leverages the power of computer vision to provide an unparalleled level of order fulfillment accuracy, loss prevention and quality control for warehouses and fulfillment centers. PackVIEW automatically records and validates items during the order packing process, helping support improved operator efficiency, order quality and customer satisfaction.

This added level of quality assurance ensures that packed orders are 100% correct before being shipped to customers.

The ongoing surge in eCommerce has placed a strain on already taxed order fulfillment solutions. Most warehouses and fulfillment centers still require manual entry and validation during order assembly, which slows processes down and introduces several points of failure. Additionally, increases in online orders have contributed to fulfillment inaccuracies, lower quality output and customer disputes. Without the use of a digital archive, warehouses lack evidence that orders were satisfactorily assembled and fulfilled as required.

"We hear from companies both big and small that there is a direct correlation between order volume and increasing quality challenges," stated Philip Archambault CRO and VP of Sales for Vimaan. "Warehouses and fulfillment centers have needed a quality assurance solution for some time now that both validates items prior to packing and audits the physical fulfillment activity as it is happening. That is exactly why we have engineered PackVIEW."

In production at multiple customer sites already, PackVIEW is platform agnostic and performs audits against order manifests from WMS, ERP and other inventory management systems or even extracts data directly from a physical pick order. Order packers use the PackVIEW interface to validate SKUs and volumes from manifests and are alerted in real time when orders are inaccurate and/or incomplete. "This added level of quality assurance ensures that packed orders are 100% correct before being shipped to customers. Additionally, PackVIEW provides a digital and photographic record of all fulfilled orders to resolve customer disputes easily and efficiently," added Archambault. "We believe this is a highly differentiated solution because we are optimizing the entire workflow and recording evidence of every order fulfilled. We are thrilled to see the quantifiable benefits our customers are already receiving from PackVIEW."

Engineered to support easy integration on top of existing workflows, all Vimaan solutions require little to no infrastructure changes or training for the warehouse workforce. Like PickTRACK, StorTRACK and DockTRACK, Vimaan's previously announced solutions for inventory tracking, PackVIEW leverages Vimaan's powerful platform of sensors, cameras, sophisticated computer vision algorithms, a WMS integration layer, and an intuitive, easy to use app, ViewDeck, that is accessible by inventory management personnel. Together, Vimaan's product portfolio delivers an unparalleled level of inventory tracking and validation within the four walls of the warehouse. For more information please visit: www.vimaan.ai

ABOUT VIMAAN

Headquartered in Silicon Valley, Vimaan's team comprises computer vision and hardware technologists and warehousing domain experts with a rich and successful history in technology startups. Vimaan's primary mission is to deliver computer vision and machine learning solutions to solve long-standing inventory visibility, accuracy and quality challenges experienced in the supply chain.

