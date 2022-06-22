VAIO'S NEW NOTEBOOKS DELIVER UNSURPASSED PERFORMANCE WITH UP TO 10 HOURS OF BATTERY LIFE

High-Performance Laptops Equipped with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ Processors, Windows 11, and THX® Spatial Audio Meet Computing Demands of On-the-Go Lifestyles

LOS ANGELES, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- VAIO®, the premier Japanese computer brand known for exceptional quality notebooks equipped with the latest technology, expands its FE Series to offer new high-performance laptops with an impressively long battery life to work, create, game, and watch entertainment from anywhere, for longer. Equipped with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors, Windows 11, and THX® Spatial Audio, the new VAIO FE laptops deliver maximum performance and immersive entertainment experiences in a slim, portable design. With powerful computing capabilities and up to 10 hours of battery life, the VAIO FE Series laptops are perfect for on-the-go lifestyles. Priced affordably, VAIO is available at Walmart and Walmart.com and coming soon to Sam's Club.

The new VAIO FE laptops deliver maximum performance and immersive entertainment experiences in a slim, portable design.

With a sleek, elegant design and new vibrant colors, VAIO FE laptops have Full HD anti-glare screens, wider viewing angles, and a crisp, clear display for impeccable picture quality. VAIO FE notebooks come fully equipped with two built-in speakers, front-facing camera, fingerprint scanner for extra security, and a precision touchpad. This power packed feature set, along with the THX Spatial Audio technology brings a near-cinema quality experience to enjoying music, movies, streaming or gaming.

The new VAIO FE laptops with 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors meet demanding computing needs with exceptional computing power, stunning visuals, and use up to 46% less energy for up to 10 hours of use before needing to charge. 12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors provide powerful connections, lightning-fast responsiveness, and multitasking capabilities, with better power efficiency to deliver outstanding performance with a longer battery life.

"Intel is pleased to power the newest VAIO product line with 12th Intel® Core™ processors, enabling a lightweight computer to deliver unbelievable performance," said Greg Cnossen, General Manager, Global Consumer Sales at Intel. "12th Gen Intel® Core™ processors offer a unique combination of incredible performance and power efficiency to meet any computing need."

Outfitted with Windows 11 Home for easy start up and smooth connections, the VAIO FE Series has added security, password-free unlocking with Windows 11, and Focus Assist to block notifications. Windows 11 Home also includes Microsoft Photos, as well as the new Snap layouts to better organize apps and windows. Gamers will love Windows 11 Home integration with the Xbox Game Bar to instantly chat with friends, monitor performance, and take screen recordings.

"The new VAIO FE series notebooks with fingerprint scanners, front-facing cameras, 360-degree sound experience and all-day battery life, will bring to life Windows 11 for our customers," said Linda Rendleman, VP of NA Device Partner Solutions Sales, Microsoft Corp. "It's exciting to see the expansion of these VAIO high performance devices in North America."

VAIO FE Series notebooks are outfitted with THX Spatial Audio to bring entertainment to life with an unparalleled 360-degree immersive audio experience that puts users in the center of the action. THX Spatial Audio enables this immersive sound experience on the VAIO when listening over the stereo loudspeakers, or over any wired earbuds or headphones.

"The immersive audio on the VAIO lineup adds dimension, realism and an intensified soundscape that is key to enjoying entertainment. THX continues its commitment to providing world class technologies and we're excited to extend THX Spatial Audio to these superb new laptops," said Jason Fiber, chief executive officer, THX Ltd.

The new VAIO FE Series notebooks include:

VAIO FE 14.1" (MSRP $699) features 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1235U processor, Windows 11 Home, 512 GB Solid State Drive, 8 GB Memory (RAM), THX® Spatial Audio, Precision Touchpad, Fingerprint Scanner, Front-Facing Camera with Privacy Shutter, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Available in Black, Blue, Silver and Rose Gold.

VAIO FE 14.1" (MSRP $799) features 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1235U processor, Windows 11 Home, 1 TB Solid State Drive, 16 GB Memory (RAM), THX® Spatial Audio, Precision Touchpad, Fingerprint Scanner, Front-Facing Camera with Privacy Shutter, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Available in Black, Blue, Silver and Rose Gold.

VAIO FE 14.1" (MSRP $949) features 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7-1255U processor, Windows 11 Home, 1 TB Solid State Drive, 16 GB Memory (RAM), THX® Spatial Audio, Precision Touchpad, Fingerprint Scanner, Front-Facing Camera with Privacy Shutter, and up to 10 hours of battery life. Available in Black, Blue, Silver and Rose Gold.

VAIO FE products are sold and distributed by the VPU division of E&S International Enterprises, Inc. a Los Angeles based company who has worked with VAIO Corporation to license and distribute the products in the USA.

About VAIO

VAIO Corporation was established on July 1, 2014, spinning off from Sony's PC business. With management, development and manufacturing operations headquartered in Azumino City, Nagano, Japan (the birthplace of Sony VAIO models), VAIO Corporation embraces the past while innovating for the future. Building upon VAIO's rich history and "VAIO DNA", VAIO Corporation continues the storied tradition of building superior products which emphasize craftsmanship with beautiful styling. A deep understanding of its customer base has proven key VAIO Corporation's success. This approach is why VAIO Corporation is a leader in bringing technological innovation and design to its users everywhere.

"VAIO" and "VAIO logo" is a trademark of Sony Corporation. The use of the "VAIO" trademark is by the permission of and subject to license with VAIO Corporation.

