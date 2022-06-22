SUSAN G. KOMEN® INVESTS $21.7 MILLION IN RESEARCH FOCUSED ON IMPROVING OUTCOMES FOR BREAST CANCER PATIENTS

DALLAS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Susan G. Komen®, the world's leading breast cancer organization, is awarding $21.7 million to fund 48 new research projects at 26 distinguished academic medical institutions in the U.S. that are focused on improving patient outcomes – particularly for people with the most aggressive breast cancers, or who have experienced a recurrence or metastasis. With this investment, Komen is now supporting more than 152 active research projects representing more than $115 million in funding.

"The investment we are announcing today in a broad portfolio of cutting-edge research will help advance breast cancer care and improve outcomes for all people diagnosed with breast cancer, including underserved populations and those with few treatment options," said Victoria Wolodzko Smart, SVP of Mission at Susan G. Komen. "With this investment, we're supporting some of the top breast cancer researchers who share our mission and giving everyone impacted by breast cancer hope, as we move closer to the cures for breast cancers."

Of the total $21.7 million awarded today:

79 percent supports research focused on the most aggressive breast cancers, metastasis and recurrence;

33 percent supports clinical trials;

20 percent supports research focused on eliminating breast cancer disparities;

"We still have much to learn about aggressive breast cancers and breast cancers that recur and metastasize. This critical research investment from Susan G. Komen will help us unravel the biology of breast cancers to better understand how to prevent breast cancer recurrence and metastasis, and develop more treatment options, including new treatments for people living with metastatic breast cancer," said Jennifer Pietenpol, Ph.D., Susan G. Komen Chief Scientific Advisor.

Pietenpol also serves as the Benjamin F. Byrd, Jr. Professor of Oncology, Chief Scientific and Strategy Officer and Executive Vice President for Research at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Komen research grants are being awarded to the following study investigators at 26 preeminent U.S. institutions:

Julie Palmer, Sc.D., M.P.H., Boston University

Jennifer Ligibel, M.D., FASCO, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Nancy Lin, M.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Kornelia Polyak, M.D., Ph.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Sara Tolaney, M.D., M.P.H., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Nikhil Wagle, M.D., Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Sunil Badve, M.D., FRCPath, Emory University School of Medicine

Maria Sosa, Ph.D., Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Tarah Ballinger, M.D., Indiana University

Pedram Razavi, M.D., Ph.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Jorge Reis-Filho, M.D., Ph.D., FRCPath, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Sohrab Shah, Ph.D., Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Lisa Coussens, Ph.D., Oregon Health & Science University

Yibin Kang, Ph.D., Princeton University

Hai Wang, Ph.D., Roswell Park Cancer Institute

Christina Curtis, Ph.D., M.S., Stanford University School of Medicine

Melinda Telli, M.D., Stanford University School of Medicine

Allison Kurian, M.D., M.Sc., Stanford University School of Medicine

Haruka Itakura, M.D., Ph.D., Stanford University School of Medicine

Daniel Hollern, Ph.D., The Salk Institute for Biological Studies

Reshma Jagsi, M.D., D.Phil., University of Michigan

Melissa Troester, Ph.D., University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Angela DeMichele, M.D., M.S.C.E., University of Pennsylvania

Adrian Lee, Ph.D., University of Pittsburgh

Steffi Oesterreich, Ph.D., University of Pittsburgh

Alana Welm, Ph.D., University of Utah Huntsman Cancer Institute

Amelie Ramirez, Dr.P.H., M.P.H., UT Health San Antonio

Mariana Chavez MacGregor, M.D., M.Sc., FASCO, UT M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Sharon Giordano, M.D., M.P.H., FASCO, UT M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Srinivas Malladi, Ph.D., UT Southwestern Medical Center

Tuya Pal, M.D., Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Ben Ho Park, M.D., Ph.D., Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Jennifer Pietenpol, Ph.D., Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Sonya Reid, M.D., Ph.D., Vanderbilt University Medical Center

Cynthia Ma, M.D., Ph.D., Washington University

Rulla Tamini, Sc.D., Weill Cornell College of Cornell University

Mariya Rozenblit, M.D., Yale University

Lajos Pusztai, M.D., D.Phil., Yale University

Komen has invested more than $1 billion in breast cancer research in the 40 years since its founding, more than any other non-profit, and second only to the U.S. government.

