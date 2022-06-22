Leading E-Commerce Corporation Positec Promotes DimeTyd to Amazon Vendors

The Amazon marketing agency encourages clients to use DimeTyd for maximum profitability.

DALLAS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DimeTyd, the advanced logic-based online engine that offers seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on accounting errors, is being promoted by Positec to its clients and vendors as a tool to recoup lost revenue and resolve missed deductions and overbillings. Positec is a leading e-commerce global company offering research and development, manufacturing, and marketing for power tools with offices in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Benelux, and Brazil, with headquarters in Suzhou, China.

DimeTyd (PRNewsfoto/DimeTyd) (PRNewswire)

"Positec has a global reach in around 50 countries and regions; we implement a multi-level, multi-brand strategy, all conducted through e-commerce and online business. In 2021 Positec recorded almost $100 million in sales on the Amazon Marketplace," said Christine Vaccarino, PositecUSA Director of Operations. "DimeTyd helped us streamline operations with Amazon; an analysis found lost profits and missed deductions we were able to recoup and add to our bottom line. We strongly recommend that any business with an e-commerce presence visit DimeTyd and benefit from their unique understanding of the Amazon marketplace to help save money, time, and recoup lost profits."

DimeTyd's platform conducts an audit of lost revenues dating back to five years and processes millions of data points to recoup funds seamlessly. Once audited and reconciled, DimeTyd makes course corrections on recurring issues, enabling vendors to maximize future profitability in the marketplace.

"The DimeTyd solution empowers vendors to take control of their e-commerce business, unlocking hidden profitability and automating Amazon's complex vendor accounting platform," said Rohan Thambrahalli, DimeTyd founder and CEO. "We are excited a company such as Positec recommends our platform to its clients and vendors."

Founded by e-commerce veterans, DimeTyd's technology is the first automated solution designed for Amazon vendors to accurately process volumes of complex data produced within ongoing transactions and resolve costly overbilling and deductions. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, DimeTyd's vision is to empower fair, accountable, and transparent accounting for the e-commerce world.

For more information, visit www.DimeTyd.com.

About DimeTyd

DimeTyd's platform is an advanced 100% automated, logic-based engine that offers vendors seamless recuperation of profit leakage based on Amazon accounting errors. The platform conducts an audit of lost revenues dating back up to five years and processes millions of data points to recoup funds to vendors seamlessly. Once audited and reconciled, DimeTyd makes course corrections on recurring issues, enabling vendors to maximize all future profitability on the marketplace.

About Positec

Positec Technology (China) Co., Ltd was established in 1994 in Suzhou, now is a progressive, innovative company offering research and development, manufacturing, and the marketing of Power Tools. Positec established 11 overseas subsidiaries in the UK, the USA, Canada, Australia, Germany, France, Benelux, Brazil and etc. It has an R&D center in Suzhou headquarters and two R&D organizations overseas. It also has two manufacturing bases, Positec Technology in SIP and Positec Zhangjiagang. Visit www.positecgroup.com to learn more.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DimeTyd