KIVA SALES AND SERVICE SECURES DISTRIBUTION PARTNERSHIP WITH JONES SODA CO.

Kiva Sales and Service Will Assist Jones Soda Co. In Launching Their First-Ever Cannabis-Infused Beverage, Mary Jones, Into The California Market

OAKLAND, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jones Soda Co. (OTCQB: JSDA) (CSE: JSDA), the original craft soda known for its unconventional flavors and user photo-submitted labels, today announced an exclusive partnership with Kiva Sales and Service (KSS), the industry-leading sales and distribution platform offering dispensaries a complete suite of curated, best-in-class brands, to launch its new line of cannabis-infused beverages, Mary Jones, into the California market.

"We couldn't be more excited to share Mary Jones with our fans, budtenders, and retailers throughout California," stated Bohb Blair, CMO, Jones Soda. "Partnering with KSS has allowed us to hit the ground running and ensure timely distribution and service to the top dispensary locations throughout the state."

Mary Jones is the first cannabis product portfolio to leverage 25 years of a mass market-established equity across brand, beverage, flavors, and fans. The portfolio uniquely fills a gap that exists in the market between micro-dosed, health claim-driven brands and high-potency terpene flavor profile brands by offering both new and experienced users a welcome alternative for cannabis moments and social occasions.

"We are humbled to welcome Mary Jones and the Jones Soda family to the Kiva Sales and Service portfolio. Mary Jones is a truly unique offering in the California cannabis space and brings what I believe to be the new leader in infused soda pop," commented KSS President Brooks Jorgensen. "We could not be more excited about the future of this brand."

At launch, Mary Jones will feature a line of 10mg THC cannabis-infused sodas sold in single dose, 12-oz bottles, with a four-pack carrier ideal for social occasions and sharing. All products are available in Jones' fan-favorite Root Beer, Berry Lemonade, Green Apple, and Orange & Cream flavors, with a rotating selection of seasonal and limited-edition flavors planned for future release. The Jones flavor science team designed each of these products to perfectly recreate Jones' popular mainline soda flavors, delivering crave-worthy beverages.

Kiva Sales and Service has extensive experience in elevating groundbreaking products, while offering a visionary approach to connect with new, untapped cannabis consumers. This new partnership will accelerate expansion of Mary Jones' products throughout California via strategic deployment of distribution resources, and an integrated sales approach between Mary Jones and KSS sales teams.

For more information on Mary Jones' product offerings and retailers, visit https://www.jonessoda.com/ and follow the brand on Instagram at @jonessodaco.

About Jones Soda Co.

Jones Soda Co.® (CSE: JSDA, OTCQB: JSDA) is a leading craft soda manufacturer with a subsidiary dedicated to cannabis products. The company markets and distributes premium craft sodas under the Jones® Soda and Lemoncocco® brands, and a variety of cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand. Jones' mainstream soda line is sold across North America in glass bottles, cans and on fountain through traditional beverage outlets, restaurants and alternative accounts. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more information, visit www.jonessoda.com, www.myjones.com, or www.drinklemoncocco.com.

About Kiva Sales & Service

In 2010, we at Kiva made a commitment to never release a product to our customer until it was perfect. We used that same philosophy as our driving mission at Kiva Sales & Service to make sure we provide the best customer service of any distributor in the market. Our goal is to build the leading distributor for premium California cannabis brands with a strong focus on service, brand building, and relationships that will accelerate growth for all our partners executed by a single distributor for all of their California strategy. With our commitment to dispensary service and a curated portfolio of industry-leading cannabis brands, we can be stronger together

