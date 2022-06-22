Casepoint Becomes the First Cloud-based Legal Hold and eDiscovery Platform to Achieve U.S. Department of Defense IL5 ATO

Casepoint's DoD IL5 ATO demonstrates the company's commitment to one of the most stringent data security requirements globally. As part of the DoD's commitment to their software modernization strategy, the DoD selected Casepoint for their innovative Legal Hold and AI-based eDiscovery solution to securely and efficiently support litigation, investigations, FOIA, and Congressional inquiries.

TYSONS, Va., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Casepoint , a leader in cloud-based legal technology solutions, today announced its unified legal discovery platform is the first cloud-based Legal Hold and eDiscovery software to achieve DoD Impact Level 5 (IL5) Authority to Operate (ATO) from the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD). The company has also signed a multi-year firm fixed price agreement to provide SaaS eDiscovery technology and support to the DoD Office of General Counsel.

The DoD now has the secure and effective cloud solution it needs to meet Legal Hold and eDiscovery requirements.

The DoD IL5 ATO is a security authorization that is required for hosting, storing, and accessing sensitive information. Casepoint is the only cloud eDiscovery platform to date to provide a DISA IL5-compliant cloud environment for the DoD with controlled unclassified information (CUI). The Casepoint platform was also the first cloud-based eDiscovery software to achieve FedRAMP Moderate Authorization.

Until now, the DoD did not have any SaaS solutions available for Legal Hold and eDiscovery that met DISA's stringent security protocols under its DoD Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide (SRG). This meant that DoD had to rely on legacy on-premise applications or leverage cloud-based solutions from other agencies to manage the disclosure and discovery of growing volumes of electronically stored information (ESI).

With Casepoint's DoD IL5 authorized platform, DoD now has the secure, efficient, and effective cloud solution it needs to meet increasingly complex and demanding Legal Hold and eDiscovery requirements. Casepoint's first-in-market security classifications will enable DoD to more efficiently and securely comply with deadlines for litigation (eDiscovery), investigations, Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) requests, and Congressional inquiries for DoD's Office of General Counsel (OGC) and Defense Legal Services Agency. Casepoint allows DoD to securely and efficiently process growing data volumes, handle complex data formats, meet rapid deadlines, and enable secure cross-team collaboration – reducing costs and optimizing eDiscovery workflows while meeting rigorous security requirements.

"DoD OGC had the foresight to pave the way for a secure cloud eDiscovery solution that could be used for sensitive data. Casepoint is honored to have the opportunity to work alongside DoD and DISA and provide a highly secure cloud environment to move their eDiscovery to the cloud," says Amy Hilbert, EVP of Government Solutions at Casepoint. "DoD elements and services, as well as, other federal departments and agencies with mission critical system needs can now pursue their own instance of Casepoint's innovative legal discovery platform for their CUI needs with the DISA authorization."

Casepoint's configurable, cloud-based eDiscovery platform paired with the company's extensive experience working with government agencies, supports a great partnership. As more government agencies look to move away from their on-premise discovery tools, Casepoint's cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) technology will improve DoD's capacity to oversee litigation and other legal matters. The platform's role-based access, which supports single sign-on and multifactor authentication, enables secure cross-team collaboration. The platform also features built-in legal hold capabilities, customized workflows, and powerful AI to automate the analysis of large volumes of complex data for increased cost savings and efficiency.

Beyond this recent win, Casepoint's best-in-class security program continues to evolve. The company plans to offer DoD and other government agencies even more rigorous security by pursuing IL6 authorization. These accreditations, along with FedRAMP Authorization, will allow Casepoint to provide ongoing support to all DoD components and offices, through the Non-classified Internet Protocol (IP) Router Network (NIPRnet) and, eventually, Secret Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet). DoD will benefit from the industry's most advanced technologies (including built-in AI and advanced analytics), virtually unlimited scalability, and fully integrated litigation tools that accommodate seamless collaboration across teams and with external partners, all while fulfilling the agency's critical need for data security.

About Casepoint

Trusted by leading corporations, government agencies, law firms, and legal service providers, Casepoint empowers organizations to maximize efficiency and reduce risk with its innovative legal discovery platform. Casepoint's robust, cloud-based, highly scalable, and secure legal discovery platform is designed to easily manage increasingly complex litigation, investigation, and compliance needs. Casepoint's Legal Discovery Platform offers robust capabilities including legal hold, cloud collections, data processing, advanced analytics, AI, review, production, and case summary – all in an easy-to-use web interface. Casepoint's Legal Discovery Platform is next-generation legal technology that will enable your organization to increase productivity, efficiency, and business results.

