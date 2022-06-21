WHEELING TOWN CENTER ANNOUNCES CINERGY DINE-IN CINEMAS THEATER GRAND OPENING

Opening brings the mixed-use development to 100 percent occupancy as summer gets underway

WHEELING, Ill., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With summer officially underway, Wheeling Town Center is welcoming Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas, opening this July. The 40,000 square foot, seven-screen state-of-the-art movie theater, located at 401 W. Dundee Road will open in the previous CMX CinéBistro location, providing a luxury, dine-in theater experience.

Wheeling Town Center fully occupied and open for summer season with addition of Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas as summer gets underway. (PRNewswire)

"Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas was the missing piece in making Wheeling Town Center a living and family destination with it all," said Joshua Goldstein, President of The Lynmark Group, Wheeling Town Center's developer. "You can visit – or live steps from – this vibrant town center complete with amazing food, unique movie experiences, and entertainment for family and friends, all in one central space."

Operated by Dallas-based company, Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc., this latest addition completes the Wheeling Town Center, bringing the mixed-use development to 100 percent occupancy as summer gets underway.

"We couldn't be more excited to expand to Wheeling this summer," says Traci Hoey, Vice President of Marketing, Cinergy. "Wheeling Town Center is beautiful, and we can't wait to bring friends and families together with our new entertainment venue."

Cinergy Wheeling marks Cinergy's ninth open location, which will offer custom experiences, including recline-and-dine cinemas, wait staff with online ordering, a selection of alcoholic beverages and chef-inspired American dishes, and a spacious sports bar lounge area. The venue will host monthly sensory friendly screenings of family friendly movies for guests with sensory sensitivities, featuring brightened lights, lowered volume, and more space to move freely in the auditoriums. Cinergy will also host family events including French toast breakfasts, a ticket to a children's movie, and meet-and-greets with movie characters.

"It's great to see Wheeling Town Center bring back something that truly made it unique," said Jon Sfondilis, Wheeling Village Manager. "Once the cinemas officially open, the town center will be a year-round hot spot."

The opening is a timely addition to the variety of restaurants and free summer activities that have already kicked off this summer at the Wheeling Town Center. From Kids Fest, to Wine & Yoga at the Park, to the Sunday Concert Series, Wheeling Town Center has events for everyone. You can find the full summer series line up here.

Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas joins a dynamic mix of tenants open at Wheeling Town Center, including 312 Nails, Artic Spoon, AT&T, City Works, Inland Bank, Meat & Potato Urban Kitchen, Mia's Cantina, Starbucks, and The Learning Experience®.

Cinergy Wheeling is steps from the ultimate luxury living experience, ONE Wheeling Town Center. The exclusive five-story complex, with 300 plus suites, is a corner stone at the town center, with unique apartment spaces, high-end finishes, and modern amenities, including a heated outdoor pool, spacious cabana, putting greens, yoga studio, fitness center, and more. For a 360-degree tour and to learn more, visit onewheelingtowncenter.com.

Cinergy Dine-In Cinemas in Wheeling is currently hiring. Prospective team members can apply here.

About the Wheeling Town Center: The Wheeling Town Center is a mixed-use development at the center of it all, featuring a luxury five-story, 300-unit apartment building and a pedestrian-friendly plaza that connects residents and visitors with the development's 100,000 square feet of retail, restaurants, and entertainment venues. Learn more at: thewheelingtowncenter.com

About Cinergy: Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc., crowned Top Family Entertainment Center of the World in 2019*, is a one-stop entertainment experience providing movies, games, attractions, food and beverages for guests of all ages.

All Cinergy centers feature luxury recline-and-dine cinemas with alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, many Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, axe throwing, laser tag, escape rooms, Virtual Reality, and elevated ropes course with zip lines.

Privately held by the Benson family and headquartered in Dallas, Texas, Cinergy operates eight luxury cinema and entertainment centers in North Carolina, Oklahoma and Texas with 75 screens. For more information and to buy tickets, visit Cinergy at www.cinergy.com

*As named by The International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) in 2019

