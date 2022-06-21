WashTrends Publishes Its 100th Issue

SEVERNA PARK, Md., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WashTrends has accomplished a milestone. June 2022 issue is the 100th issue of WashTrends magazine. WashTrends has been writing for the carwash industry since 2008, that is 14 years of reporting on car wash industry trends! The magazine has reached out to hundreds of carwashes over the years for carwash profiles, and interviewing carwash leaders and has covered much of trending technology that impacts the industry. WashTrends prides itself on being the quick and informative read for the busy carwash owner.

Over the years WashTrends Magazine has become an invaluable resource for us at D&S. The articles and information provided is always very timely and helps us to get a better understanding of what is happening in the industry. WashTrends has also been a great resource for us to utilize for our own Brand recognition. We regularly advertise in the magazine and make note of when people say that they saw our ads there. Keep doing what you are doing. Best of luck with the next 100 issues.

Brad Quay, VP of Sales and Marketing with D&S Carwash Systems

About WashTrends: WashTrends Magazine is a publication focused on trends, innovation, education, and powerful ideas that impact the carwash industry and beyond. Our goal is to offer up-to-the-minute, unbiased, trendsetting information that can move business to the future with economic success. It's hands-on news you can use today.

About Bay Media, Inc. The Bay Media staff has expertise in writing, editing, graphic and Web site design and advertising sales. Accounting and office management are provided through our sister company, Next Wave Group. We also work closely with freelance illustrators, writers, photographers and printers to provide clients with high quality, cost-effective publications.

Bay Media, Inc. also publishes Carwash Industry Insider a newsletter all about products, services, industry news and examples of excellence. For more information on WashTrends go to www.WashTrends.com or contact info@WashTrends.com

