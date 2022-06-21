UPST ALERT: The Klein Law Firm Announces a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of July 12, 2022 in the Class Action Filed on Behalf of Upstart, Inc. Shareholders

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Upstart, Inc. (NASDAQ: UPST) alleging that the Company violated federal securities laws.

Class Period: March 18, 2021 to May 9, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 12, 2022

CLASS ACTION CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that Upstart, Inc. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Upstart's AI model could not adequately account for macroeconomic factors such as interest rates that impact the market-clearing price for loans; (2) as a result, Upstart was experiencing a negative impact on its conversion rate; (3) as a result, the Company was reasonably likely to use its balance sheet to fund loans; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and/or misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

WHAT THIS MEANS TO YOU AS A SHAREHOLDER: If you have suffered a loss in Upstart you have until July 12, 2022 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you purchased Upstart securities during the relevant period, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees.

HOW TO PROTECT YOUR FINANCIAL INTERESTS: For additional information about the UPST lawsuit, please contact J. Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or click this link: https://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-1/upstart-inc-loss-submission-form?id=28800&from=4.

ABOUT KLEIN LAW FIRM

J. Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. The Klein Law Firm is a boutique litigation firm with experience in a wide range of areas including securities law, corporate finance and commercial litigation. Since 2011, our experienced attorneys have achieved superior results for our clients with a personalized focus. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

J. Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

jk@kleinstocklaw.com

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

www.kleinstocklaw.com

