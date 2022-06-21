Turtle Health to Collaborate with Mayo Clinic to Bring Gynecology Care to Patients' Homes

BOSTON , June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TURTLE HEALTH today announced its collaboration with Mayo Clinic to expand access to at-home gynecology care to women across the country.

Turtle Health is a virtual gynecology clinic with the ability to offer a fully-at-home virtual consult, backed by a suite of physician-prescribed tests and custom reporting. Turtle Health is growing the services it offers, and is working to launch a first-in-class ultrasound for use under remote guidance. This use of the ultrasound is currently investigational and has not yet been reviewed by FDA, but it has been shown to be non-inferior compared to certain in-clinic scans in a head-to-head clinical trial, as described in both Obstetrics and Gynecology and a late-breaking abstract at the American Society of Reproductive Medicine conference (ASRM). Patients to date have strongly preferred the home ultrasound to in-clinic, with a 58-point difference to Net Promoter Score (NPS).

Turtle Health's consults will form part of a new home-based gynecology clinic service called gynecology@home as part of its commitment to innovating high-quality, compassionate care that centers on patients and their experience.

"Turtle Health's mission is to empower women and couples to access important medical care from the comfort and privacy of home," said Amy Zwanziger, co-founder and CEO of Turtle Health. "Our collaboration with Mayo Clinic brings this important care to women who need it most."

The new gynecology@home service will ultimately allow for some patients to receive fully virtual visits with a combination of telemedicine, the home-based ultrasound examination, and additional at-home or local sample collection. When needed, patients will be referred to a clinic for further care.

"Expanding care to the home setting aids in removing barriers associated with getting to a clinic in-person," said Dr. Zaraq Khan, Division Chair of Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility at Mayo Clinic.

The gynecology@home virtual clinic is slated to be available through a clinical study pilot model to select patients at Mayo and other clinics beginning in summer 2022.

Mayo Clinic has research and financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research. However, Mayo clinic investigators do not have any financial interest in the product described in this press release.

