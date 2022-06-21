Sciens Building Solutions Acquires Another Mid-Atlantic-area Company

Anchor Fire Protection addition will expand Sciens platform across the United States offering an even broader scope of business in the important mid-Atlantic region.

SAN FRANCISCO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sciens Building Solutions ("Sciens") today announced it has welcomed Perkiomenville, Pennsylvania-based Anchor Fire Protection ("Anchor") to its growing portfolio of companies.

This is the latest acquisition announcement from Sciens and helps expand their presence in the Pennsylvania and mid-Atlantic market, while providing Anchor and its customers with even deeper resources and expertise, as well as the ability to leverage Sciens' growing footprint across North America.

"We couldn't be more pleased to become a part of Sciens with its outstanding technical expertise and geographic reach," said Ted Wills, president of Anchor Fire Protection. "I chose Sciens because they have a very successful track record with the companies they have acquired and they allow those companies to keep doing the things that have made them successful, while maintaining their cultures. This is a phenomenal growth opportunity, and we look forward to partnering with existing Sciens companies in our region."

Anchor Fire Protection was established in 1978 in Perkiomenville, PA, where it has positioned itself as the premier fire-life safety company across several industries. The addition of Anchor to Sciens will allow the company to further expand its footprint in this exciting growth region.

"Anchor is a great fit to the outstanding reputation we have already established across the middle Atlantic states," said Terry Heath, Sciens' CEO. "With Anchor's excellent capabilities, we can continue our exciting growth trajectory in this region and further expand our presence in this important market. Our desire to actively seek partnerships with companies similar to Anchor that align with the Sciens values and superior service offerings remains strong, and we're looking forward to the future."

About Sciens Building Solutions

Headquartered in San Francisco, California, and backed by The Carlyle Group, Sciens Building Solutions is a holding company focused on the fire detection and security services sector. This includes the design, installation, and provision of maintenance services for fire detection and clean agent fire suppression systems in a variety of commercial, institutional, and government facilities. For more information, please visit: www.sciensbuildingsolutions.com.

About Anchor Fire Protection

Anchor Fire Protection was founded in Perkiomenville, PA in 1978 as a family-owned company, and quickly became a leader in fire protection, life-safety solutions, and integrated security systems for commercial and industrial properties located throughout the mid-Atlantic region. Their services include an in-house engineering department, fabrication shop, and inspection department, as well as a 24-hour/7-day a week service department. For more information, please visit: https://www.anchorfireprotection.com/.

