ChargeLab Announces EV Charging API Developer Program

TORONTO, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Collision Conference in Toronto, Canada, ChargeLab announced the launch of its public API for electric vehicle charger management and Developer Program to fast-track adoption of the API. Through this new Developer Program, third-party developers can control EV chargers and access charging data for the purposes of integrating ChargeLab's core charger management capabilities within their own platforms and apps.

ChargeLab builds software to operate and optimize electric vehicle charging equipment. The company's charging station management system (CSMS) empowers fleets, building operators, and utilities to deploy large numbers of EV chargers and manage them as an intelligent network. ChargeLab does not build any hardware. Instead, the company partners with leading EV charger manufacturers like ABB, Phihong, United Chargers, Siemens, and Tritium. ChargeLab and these manufacturers form part of an open EV charging ecosystem driven by the Open Charge Point Protocol (OCPP).

Every OCPP-compliant EV charger interacts with the cloud in a slightly different way. Historically, this has made it costly and difficult for businesses to integrate EV charging into their existing fleet, parking, or building management systems. Now, developers can leverage ChargeLab's single set of APIs to easily add any OCPP EV charger to their own platform or app.

ChargeLab's APIs are simple, powerful, and well-documented, designed from the ground-up for third-party use. Starting today, businesses can apply for early access to the new ChargeLab Developer Program at https://www.chargelab.co/developer-program .

"Our focus is on building the best core platform to connect and mange EV chargers," said Ehsan Mokhtari, CTO of ChargeLab. "For advanced capabilities, we expect our customers, partners, and new third-party developers to build on top of our public APIs. That's why we've focused on a modular microservice architecture, making it easy to expose any part of our system—from charger status to pricing and power management."

"We've already opened our APIs to fleet managers, parking operators, and smart building platforms who are building on top of ChargeLab's core EV charger management expertise," added CEO, Zak Lefevre. "What's most exciting is what new developers will dream up once they get their hands on these APIs."

ChargeLab's API factory not only enables fleet managers, site hosts, and charging network operators to build on top of ChargeLab's CSMS, it also allows for other third-party integrations such as CRM, accounting, or environmental impact software. ChargeLab's Developer Program provides the fastest and easiest way for businesses to expand the scope of EV charging within their operations.

ChargeLab builds a hardware-agnostic software platform for managing electric vehicle chargers. With 200 million new EVs hitting the road in the next decade, their mission is to solve smart EV charging at scale. ChargeLab's customers include fleets, building owners, convenience stores, and utilities. They leverage ChargeLab's charging station management system (CSMS) and public APIs to manage thousands of EV chargers more efficiently.

