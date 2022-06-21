BuildDirect Announces Results of Annual General and Special Meeting of Shareholders

VANCOUVER, BC, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - BuildDirect.com Technologies Inc. (TSXV: BILD) ("BuildDirect" or the "Company"), a growing omnichannel building materials retailer, today announced that all of the resolutions were duly passed at the Company's Annual General and Special Meeting of shareholders held virtually on June 17, 2022.

About BuildDirect

BuildDirect (TSXV: BILD) is a growing omnichannel building material retailer. BuildDirect connects North American home improvement B2B and B2C organizations and homeowners with quality building materials and services through its robust global supply chain network. BuildDirect's growth trajectory, strong product offering and proprietary heavyweight delivery network are delivering value today, solidifying its position as an innovative player in the home improvement industry. For more information, visit www.BuildDirect.com.

