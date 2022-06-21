APITech Announces Early Samples of High Power SAW Filter at IMS 2022

DENVER, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.), a leading provider of capabilities that protect, power, and process critical RF and electronics applications today announced early samples of the company's new line of High Power SAW Filters.

The backbone of digital transformation is the wireless spectrum. One of the key threats to systems using that backbone is electromagnetic confusion, which will increase exponentially as the transformation accelerates. The wireless interface of every digitally transformed device, machine, or service will need RF filtering technology to ensure that a clean signal is received and processed.

High power SAW (surface acoustic wave) technology provides essential signal filtering/conditioning for systems that require sustained input power of 1W and higher. These include satellite, defense, electronic warfare, and other high-reliability and high-power applications.

APITech has developed new SAW Filter technology using an advanced manufacturing process that will deliver the higher power, tighter bandwidths, and expanded package options required by these systems. APITech is the only US-based manufacturer of this high-power technology.

"As an industry leader in SAW Filter development for decades, APITech has been working with our customers to understand and respond to these higher power requirements," says Ian Dunn, Chief Technology Officer at APITech. "We are excited to announce this new line of high-power SAW filters that can meet those demands. Going forward we plan to extend this high-power capability across the entire frequency range and all package types."

Prospective customers may meet with our product experts at the International Microwave Symposium (IMS) held at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO, USA from June 21st-23rd, 2022, APITech will exhibit at Booth #11080.

First samples of these new SAW Filters will be available to key development customers in Q3. For more information on APITech's new High Power SAW Filters visit: https://www.apitech.com/products/rf-solutions/saw-filters-oscillators/hp-saw-filters/

About APITech

APITech™ (API Technologies Corp.) is an innovative designer and manufacturer of high-performance subsystems, modules, and components to Protect, Power, and Process critical RF and electronics applications. A high-reliability technology pioneer with over 70 years of heritage, APITech's products are used by global defense, industrial, and commercial customers for critical applications including electronic warfare, Radar, C4ISR, Space, missile defense, commercial aerospace, wireless communications, medical, oil and gas, and harsh environments.

