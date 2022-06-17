Magic Eden Announces Strategic Partnership with Kreation.io

The two companies will work together to bring artists, athletes, and talent to the Solana ecosystem

SAN FRANCISCO, June 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Magic Eden, a leading community-centric NFT-based web3 ecosystem, today announced that it has entered into a partnership with Kreation.io, a recognized London based Solana NFT agency. Through this partnership, Magic Eden will work with Kreation to build project-specific communities that extend beyond the initial NFT drop and allow fans to actively support their favorite artist/persona in the long term.

Jack Lu, CEO and Co-Founder of Magic Eden, commented on the news, "At Magic Eden, we are constantly looking to advance the NFT space, and partnering with companies like Kreation.io allow us to do just that. By working with Kreation.io, we are creating a medium for fans to interact and support artists, athletes, influencers, etc. We strive to create a platform that actively empowers creators and gives them a medium to directly interact with their supporters. We are excited to partner with Kreation.io and are looking forward to helping bring more actors, artists, influencers and more to the Solana NFT ecosystem."

Magic Eden operates the leading Solana-based NFT marketplace, which provides content creators with an intuitive and easy-to-use interface for creating, uploading and distributing collections of any size. The marketplace has become the go-to destination for users looking to create, discover, and collect unique NFTs. The marketplace receives an average of 22 million unique sessions per month and sees over 40,000 NFTs traded daily. The Company's secondary market covers over 7,000 listed collections and sees over 92% of all NFT volume on Solana. By partnering with Magic Eden, Kreation.io will be able to leverage the Magic Eden marketplace to offer unique NFT collections in a safe, secure and transparent manner. These NFTs allow owners to actively participate in each individual community and interact with the creators, while also giving artists, athletes, influencers and more full control over their IP.

Jake Elias, Co-Founder and Creative Director of Kreation.io expressed his excitement about the agency's strategic long-term partnership with Magic Eden. "In these current market conditions, leaders in the industry and in the Solana space need to rally together for their end users to continue to provide more transparent, ever evolving and innovative products. The best way to do this is through strong and meaningful partnerships like this one."

Kreation.io successfully launched multiple NFT collections in collaboration with stars like Juventus and Italy National Team start Frederico Chiesa as well as artist Leo Caillard, and they are poised to issue additional NFT projects beginning with one titled, "Ten Thousand Tyga", which is inspired by the historic Pharaonic tombs and deities of ancient Egypt cast into the distant technological future.

The minting for the Ten Thousand Tyga collection will occur on Magic Eden June 18 and for more information the collection visit: https://magiceden.io/launchpad/tyga-t10t?preview

Kreation.io are also auctioning a unique 1/1 piece alongside the T10T collection that will be live tonight, June 17 exclusively on Magic Eden - https://magiceden.io/auction/t10t_one_of_one

About Magic Eden

Magic Eden is a leading community-centric NFT marketplace driving the next billion users to Web3. Led by former crypto, tech, and hospitality leaders, Magic Eden is building a user-friendly platform powered by market-leading minting and trading solutions. Magic Eden brings dynamic cultural moments onto the blockchain, empowering users across thousands of digital communities to create, discover and collect unique NFTs. Magic Eden is backed by the industry's leading investors including Coinbase Ventures and Paradigm, Greylock, and Sequoia Capital.

For more information, please visit www.magiceden.io

About Kreation.io

Kreation.io has a proven track record as a leading NFT agency in the Solana space, working across a variety of industries and in partnership with established entertainment and sports stars. Through its projects, Kreation.io is building communities that extend beyond the successful sell out of the collection and is creating a lasting secondary market that benefits the artist/persona long term. By providing a low-entry price for owning a piece of art from a popular athlete or entertainer, community Kreation.io has proven to captivate and funnel users new to Web3 as well crypto-natives towards its project time and time again.

The versatility of its NFT collections portfolio showcases the wide range of skills and competencies that the Kreation.io team possesses and the benefits that can be added to any project. Creating utility, building communities, captivating audiences and telling a story are no small feat and Kreation.io excels at combining all these elements into a lasting project.

To learn more about Kreation.io, visit: https://www.kreation.io/

