ALLEGIANT REPORTS MAY 2022 TRAFFIC

"We grew capacity by nearly 16 percent during May, as compared with 2019, and completed the month with a load factor of 87 percent, the highest month since the onset of the pandemic," stated Drew Wells, senior vice president, revenue. "Demand strength continues to persist with forward bookings outpacing future capacity growth and continuing to trend higher than levels observed during 2019. Although early, bookings into the off-peak season are also trending higher than 2019. We continue to expect June loads to surpass May levels, with loads expected to be roughly 90 percent. As COVID cases began rising mid-May, we saw an increase in flight cancelations stemming from crew availability. Due to heightened cancelations, we expect total revenue for the quarter to come in on the low end of our previous guide, at up roughly 28 percent compared with 2019. In addition, we now expect total system capacity to be up roughly 11.5 percent for the quarter, year over three-year."

"The average cost per fuel gallon in May was $4.41 and we now expect to finish the quarter at an average cost per gallon of $4.30," stated Gregory Anderson, executive vice president, chief financial officer. "This increased fuel cost over our previous guide of $4.00 per gallon will result in roughly $18 million in excess expense throughout the quarter. We expect our CASM, excluding fuel and profit sharing, to fall within our previous guide, at up roughly 15 percent when compared with 2019. Updated guidance for the second quarter is included in the table below."



Previous Current System ASMs – year over three-year change1 Up 9.0 to 13.0% Up ~11.5% Scheduled service ASMs – year over three-year change¹ Up 10.0 to 14.0% Up ~12.5% Total operating revenue - year over three-year change¹ Up 28.0 to 32.0% Up ~28% Operating CASM, excluding fuel and profit share - year over three-year change¹ Up 12.0 to 16.0% Up ~15% Fuel cost per gallon $4.00 $4.30

Scheduled Service – Year Over Three-Year Comparison



May 2022 May 2019 Change Passengers 1,454,779 1,269,429 14.6 % Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,309,090 1,093,781 19.7 % Available seat miles (000) 1,512,328 1,308,911 15.5 % Load factor 86.6 % 83.6 % 3.0pts Departures 9,779 9,086 7.6 % Average stage length (miles) 879 843 4.3 %

Total System* - Year Over Three-Year Comparison



May 2022 May 2019 Change Passengers 1,465,823 1,281,742 14.4 % Available seat miles (000) 1,553,013 1,357,963 14.4 % Departures 10,060 9,416 6.8 % Average stage length (miles) 877 844 3.9 %

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison



May 2022 May 2021 Change Passengers 1,454,779 1,040,590 39.8 % Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,309,090 888,735 47.3 % Available seat miles (000) 1,512,328 1,293,704 16.9 % Load factor 86.6 % 68.7 % 17.9pts Departures 9,779 8,939 9.4 % Average stage length (miles) 879 834 5.4 %

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



May 2022 May 2021 Change Passengers 1,465,823 1,046,813 40.0 % Available seat miles (000) 1,553,013 1,326,062 17.1 % Departures 10,060 9,202 9.3 % Average stage length (miles) 877 831 5.5 %

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon May 2022 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $4.41





1 Year over three-year percentage changes compare 2022 to 2019

