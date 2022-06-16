Quantum Metric Wins Google Cloud Retail 2021 Customer Award

Honored for the second year in a row for their commitment to excellence and digital innovation.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quantum Metric today announced that it has received a Google Cloud Retail 2021 Customer Award. Quantum Metric was recognized for the company's achievements with Google Cloud, demonstrating innovative thinking, technical excellence and transformation.

Quantum Metric (PRNewsfoto/Quantum Metric) (PRNewswire)

Building its customer-centric solution on BigQuery, Quantum Metric has been able to enable teams across every industry and business area to transform their digital experiences to better serve their customers. Through the company's ability to scale and differentiate with Google Cloud, Quantum Metric saw tremendous growth in 2021 including a 74% lift in ARR and 98% customer retention rate for Quantum Metric in 2021.

"Expectations for digital experiences change daily and it's critical that brands are able to extract customer needs from the noise, prioritize them into actionable steps, and implement improvements that matter in real-time," said Mario Ciabarra, CEO of Quantum Metric. "Success relies on the right organizational culture and the right technology. This is why we built our services using Google Cloud when we brought Quantum Metric to market, and why we later became a Google Cloud partner. We are honored to be recognized for a second year by Google Cloud and to have the opportunity to continue to grow our partnership in the years to come."

"The Google Cloud Customer Awards are an opportunity to recognize the most innovative, technically advanced, and transformative cloud deployments across industries, from around the globe, built on our platform," said Kirsten Kliphouse, President, Google Cloud Americas, Google Cloud. "I want to congratulate Quantum Metric on achieving this award and serving as an innovator for the industry."

For more information on the Google Cloud Customer Awards visit: cloud.google.com/awards

About Quantum Metric

As the pioneer in Continuous Product Design, Quantum Metric helps organizations put customers at the heart of everything they do. The Quantum Metric platform empowers a customer-centric culture, using quantified empathy to align business and technical teams to effectively prioritize customers needs based on business impact. Today, Quantum Metric captures insights from 20 percent of the world's internet users, supporting nationally recognized brands in ecommerce and retail, travel, financial services and telecommunications. In January of 2021, Quantum Metric secured its place as the first tech unicorn of the year with an above $1 billion valuation and a $200 million Series B funding round. For more information about Quantum Metric, visit quantummetric.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quantum Metric