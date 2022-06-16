KBR-Built Commercial Cloud and Mission Service Platform Now Available on FedRAMP Marketplace as FedRAMP Ready

HOUSTON, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR) announced today the arrival of its commercial cloud and mission service platform on the Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) Marketplace as FedRAMP Ready.

KBR built the platform from the ground-up to support U.S. federal government departments and agencies. Known as KBR Vaault℠, the technology provides a variety of domain-specific solutions including public safety digital evidence management. This secure, cloud-based platform provides the U.S. government and commercial customers an integrated system that allows for rapid deployment and custom configuration.

"Fast and secure mobile communications are key to any mission and bolstering those technologies is always one of our customer goals," said Byron Bright, President of KBR Government Solutions. "KBR Vaault enables reliable remote monitoring and incident management support to customers during any contingency that may arise. When it matters most, KBR Vaault is simply a product you can count on."

FedRAMP is a joint U.S. government effort that establishes a public-private partnership to promote innovation and the advancement of more secure information technologies. KBR Vaault was approved in April 2022 as FedRAMP Ready at the High Baseline by the FedRAMP Program Management Office. This key designation enables KBR Vaault customers the assurance of thoroughly reviewed, cost-effective, and risk-based cloud services. The integrated technology solution is one of only 370 government cloud products on the FedRAMP Marketplace.

KBR Vaault for Public Safety Video Evidence specifically facilitates the secure collection, review, archival, and distribution of evidence collected by mobile users. Additionally, KBR Vaault allows for the consolidation, organization, retrieval, and search of video and audio data using cloud computing technologies.

As a part of this full life-cycle solution, KBR installs and provides all cameras, microphones and computer operations using a private secure network, a secure cloud application and data center services. This FedRAMP Ready offering enables remote monitoring, situational awareness, and incident management including the viewing and operation of live and recorded surveillance devices, anywhere and anytime, while within network connectivity.

The KBR Vaault team has key experience working with U.S. Army law enforcement across the U.S. and is known for working with its customers to lay the groundwork for dynamic, mission-critical systems and subsystems, no matter the need.

For more details about KBR's commercial cloud and mission service platform can search for KBR Vaault on the FedRAMP Marketplace website. For additional details about the product solution, visit kbr.com/kbrvaault or contact kbrvaault@us.kbr.com.

