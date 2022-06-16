Graham Kennedy Joins the Best Egg Team as Head of People and Workplaces

Seasoned Financial Services Executive Brings Award-Winning Digital Workplace Expertise to Growing Workforce

WILMINGTON, Del., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Marlette Holdings, Inc., a leading financial technology company operating the Best Egg financial platform, announces that Graham Kennedy has joined the team as Managing Director, Head of People and Workplaces, a new role the company created this year. He is responsible for overseeing the company's human resources organization and people strategy, focusing on all aspects of HR, including talent strategies, employee experience, performance management, leadership development, and workforce digital and physical environments.

"This new leadership role highlights, among other things, the investments our company is making to scale and grow our multi-product business while embracing the remote/hybrid, flexible workplace," said Frank Borchert, Chief Administrative and Chief Legal Officer for Best Egg. "I look forward to building on Graham's expertise to grow our people in line with our business goals while maintaining the personality of our company that continues to make us a sought-after place to work."

Since its launch in 2014, Best Egg has focused on helping people feel more confident about their finances by offering fast, simple, and convenient ways for them to pay for things beyond their everyday needs, especially when they have limited savings to absorb unplanned expenses. Best Egg's personal loan products have seen tremendous growth in the past two years, accelerating to $19B of loans with solid credit performance. The company has also diversified its offering, introducing the Best Egg Visa® Credit Card and the free Best Egg Financial Health tool in 2021 and announcing $225 million in equity funding in March 2022.

"I am thrilled to join the Best Egg team at this important time to help shape the people and culture strategy," said Graham Kennedy, Managing Director, Head of People and Workplaces for Best Egg. "I look forward to entering the fintech space and partnering with such a fantastic leadership team. Together, we aim to build a great brand and workplace that will attract and engage the best talent in the U.S."

Kennedy joins with two decades of experience in financial services with Fidelity Investments. His broad range of knowledge as an executive in technology, operations, and strategy gives him a unique perspective to lead the growth of a modern HR and Facilities organization. He is passionate about developing the workplace of the future, shaping employer brand perceptions, and building a culture of innovation and inclusion. He was named a Digital Workplace Leader of the Year by Digital Workplace Group in 2020 and 2021.

Best Egg continues growing and adding hundreds of new members to its team. Learn more about open positions on the Best Egg careers page.

About Marlette Holdings, Inc.

Marlette Holdings, Inc. is a leading financial technology provider whose subsidiaries develop and operate Best Egg, a financial health platform that provides lending products and resources focused on helping people feel more confident as they manage their everyday finances. Since March 2014, Best Egg has delivered over $19 billion in consumer personal loans with strong credit performance, welcomed 227,000 members to the recently launched Best Egg Financial Health platform, and empowered over 68,000 cardmembers who carry the new Best Egg Credit Card in their wallet. For more information, visit bestegg.com.

