ANGEL CITY FOOTBALL CLUB ANNOUNCES CHARLOTTE'S WEB AS TEAM'S OFFICIAL CBD PARTNER

DENVER and LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) announced Charlotte's Web Inc. as the team's Official CBD Partner. The partnership with the market-leading pioneer of the CBD industry—known as The World's Most Trusted Hemp Extract™— was inspired by a shared interest in wellness solutions and driven by the purpose-focused mission of both organizations. Through the Angel City Sponsorship Model, of which 10% of each ACFC sponsorship is reallocated back to the LA Community, the team and Charlotte's Web will focus on promoting health and wellness and supporting LA-based LGBTQ+ seniors.

Charlotte's Web is the market leader in innovative hemp-derived wellness products, including topical products—creams, sprays, and sticks—for active recovery from sports as well as everyday aches for seniors. This includes OTC pain products under the Charlotte's Web CBDMEDIC™ brand, which is the only CBD brand approved as an Arthritis Foundation Impact Sponsor. The Angel City partnership further extends Charlotte's Web's mission to help heal people through compassion and science. This marks Charlotte's Web's first partnership with a sports team.

"Angel City is purposeful in aligning with companies and brands that are founded on impact and from the beginning of our discussions with Charlotte's Web, we saw a company that was rooted in impact from their very beginning," said Julie Uhrman, President and Co-Founder of Angel City FC. "Everyone we have encountered at Charlotte's Web is passionate about meeting people where they are and supporting their path to wellness. As a sports team, wellness is extremely important to our whole organization and we are excited about all that we can do together in this new partnership."

"We're honored to sign on as a proud partner of this new professional soccer team at the very vanguard of women-owned and led sports organizations," said Charlotte's Web CEO Jacques Tortoroli. "This is an exciting time to be working with and supporting professional sports teams and helping to open channels to serve the needs of professional athletes, mentally and physically."

Together, ACFC and Charlotte's Web will utilize the impact program to provide funds and programming to the Los Angeles LGBT Center, specifically for the health and wellness of adults and seniors at the center.

In addition, through the partnership, Charlotte's Web will provide product giveaways on match day, receive logo placement during Angel City home matches, and will activate at the team's popular pregame Fan Fests.

Los Angeles and the state of California have become increasingly important for Charlotte's Web since the passing of State Assembly Bill 45 in October of 2021. The Bill formally permits retail sales of products containing hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD), including dietary supplements, topicals, over-the-counter and pet products. Charlotte's Web has been actively expanding retail distribution and product availability in California with regional customers as well as national retail partners which represent more than 1,000 locations in the state.

ABOUT CHARLOTTE'S WEB HOLDINGS, INC.

Charlotte's Web Holdings, Inc., a Certified B Corporation headquartered in Denver, is the market leader in innovative hemp extract wellness products under a family of brands which includes Charlotte's Web™, CBDMEDIC™, CBD CLINIC™, and Harmony Hemp™. Charlotte's Web branded premium quality products start with proprietary hemp genetics that are 100-percent American farm-grown using organic and regenerative cultivation practices. The Company's hemp extracts have naturally occurring botanical compounds including cannabidiol ("CBD"), CBC, CBG, terpenes, flavonoids, and other beneficial compounds. The Company's CW Labs R&D division advances hemp science at two centers of excellence in Louisville, Colorado, and the Hauptmann Woodward Research Institute at the University at Buffalo, part of the State University of New York (SUNY) network. Product categories include CBD oil tinctures, CBD gummies, as well as their suite of CBDMEDIC™ OTC pain products—CBD creams, sprays, and sticks —for active recovery. Through its vertically integrated business model, Charlotte's Web maintains stringent control over product quality and consistency. Charlotte's Web products are distributed to more than 15,000 retail locations, to over 8,000 health care practitioners, and online through the Company's website at www.CharlottesWeb.com.

Charlotte's Web is a science-driven and a socially and environmentally conscious company. It is committed to using business as a force for good and a catalyst for innovation. Charlotte's Web donates a portion of its pre-tax earnings to numerous charitable organizations in support of the greater good. Charlotte's Web was founded in Colorado by the seven Stanley Brothers with a mission to unleash the healing powers of botanicals through compassion and science, benefiting the planet and all who live upon it.

ABOUT ANGEL CITY FOOTBALL CLUB

Angel City Football Club (ACFC), the 11th member of the National Women's Soccer League, is founded by Academy Award-winning actress and activist Natalie Portman, technology venture capitalist Kara Nortman, media, and gaming entrepreneur Julie Uhrman, and Seven Seven Six founder and former Executive Chair of Reddit, Alexis Ohanian. Former England Women's National Team forward Eniola Aluko leads the team as Sporting Director, and Freya Coombe is the team's Head Coach.

Learn more about ACFC at www.angelcity.com and follow the team on social media @weareangelcity. Season tickets for the 2022 season are sold out. For those interested in attending games during the 2022 inaugural season or getting on the 2023 season ticket waitlist, please visit https://angelcity.com/tickets .

