Katz School and Cyberbit Partner to Create Next-Gen Cybersecurity Professionals and Leaders

With new partnership, Katz School cybersecurity students master cyber defense skills to beat the best hackers using real-world SOC and cyber range.

NEW YORK and RA'ANANA, Israel , June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeshiva University's Katz School of Science and Health is adding a new dimension to its cutting-edge M.S. in Cybersecurity through a partnership with Cyberbit, provider of the world's leading cybersecurity skill development platform. Using Cyberbit's hyper-realistic simulations as a training ground, Katz School cybersecurity students will have the opportunity to hone their cyber defense skills in a real-world SOC and cyber range. Students will practice against multiple attack types and vectors, experience operating on virtual enterprise networks, and work with commercial grade security tools like firewalls, endpoint detection and response (EDR) and SIEM platforms. Cyberbit also offers the only cyber range platform where students can experience MITRE ATT&CK Tactics and Techniques across the entire cyber-attack lifecycle.

Katz School's on-campus cybersecurity students will access the Cyberbit platform in a state-of-the-art SOC and cyber range on the school's Midtown Manhattan campus. Online cybersecurity students will have simultaneous remote access to the labs, where they will be able to collaborate with their New York City peers in real-time.

"This is a game-changer—for Katz students and for cybersecurity education overall," said Paul Russo, University Vice Provost and Dean of the Katz School of Science and Health. "At Katz, our mission is to do more than just graduate students in the field of cybersecurity. Our mission is to meet the needs of industry for next-gen cybersecurity experts who will make the nation and the world safer. The SOC and cyber range give students unprecedented access to real-world scenarios and simulations, cutting-edge tools and techniques, and live-fire attacks—so they can master the cyber defense skills needed to beat the best hackers. This is the hands-on experience that CISOs in every industry are seeking, and very few programs provide this level of real-world training."

"While theoretical knowledge and certifications are intrinsic to cybersecurity training and education, they are no substitute for hands-on experience. You need the whole package—and the Katz School's cybersecurity program does both," said Sivan Tehila, Director of the M.S. in Cybersecurity. "By providing hands-on experience in addition to traditional cybersecurity education, students are exposed to the most relevant technology and networks, hone critical soft skills like teamwork and communication and will begin their careers already experienced in mitigating attacks. This is demonstrable expertise and is something our graduates can put on their resumes."

Currently, 95% of Katz School graduates are employed within six months of graduation. This new partnership will further prepare Katz School's cybersecurity students for great jobs and impactful careers, arming them with the real-world cyber defense skills they need to become leaders in the field and providing them with a substantial advantage when applying for jobs.

"We're excited to provide the platform supporting Katz School's SOC and cyber range," said Adi Dar, CEO of Cyberbit. "Information security leaders are seeking graduates that are equipped with next-generation hands-on skills, allowing them to be operational in minimal time once hired. Katz School's innovative vision will deliver workforce-ready graduates, prepared with the skills that will allow them to excel in their careers."

About the Katz School of Science and Health

We are research scientists, tech builders and patient-centered clinicians working on problems that matter. We concentrate our energy on industries that are central to the modern economy: Artificial Intelligence, Biotechnology, Cybersecurity, Data Analytics and Digital Media, as well as Occupational Therapy, Physician Assistant Studies, and Speech-Language Pathology. In the lab, classroom, and clinic, we are committed to making the world safer, smarter, and healthier.

About Cyberbit

Cyberbit provides the global leading attack readiness platform for enabling SOC teams to maximize their performance when responding to cyberattacks. The Platform empowers security leaders to make the most of their cybersecurity investment by boosting the impact of the human element in their organization. Cyberbit delivers hyper-realistic attack simulation mirroring real-world scenarios. It enables security leaders to dramatically reduce MTTR, dwell time and cybercrime costs, improve hiring and onboarding, and increase employee retention. Customers include Fortune 500 companies, MSSPs, systems integrators, governments, and leading healthcare providers.

