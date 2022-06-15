EX.CO Advances European Growth Strategy with Appointment of Marc Thomas as General Manager, EMEA

NEW YORK and LONDON, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EX.CO - The Experience Company, the world's leading content experience platform powering billions of personalized interactions around the web, today announced that Marc Thomas has joined the company as its general manager, EMEA, illustrating EX.CO's continued investment and further penetration into the UK market and EMEA at large. Thomas will focus on building the company's sales, business development, and operations in the EMEA region as well as advancing the company's growth in France, Germany, Greece, Spain, and the UK.

EX.CO is a Disney-backed, self-serve platform that enables publishers, brands, and small and medium-sized businesses in e-commerce, finance, insurance, and more to easily personalize their websites with engaging experiences. The technology also empowers customers to monetize video, generate video content, grow subscriptions, and collect first-party data, all through a single sign-on. As of 2022, EX.CO has been live on hundreds of domains throughout EMEA in addition to working with customers around the globe.

"I'm thrilled to lead an established team that has accomplished so much recent growth and is poised for successful expansion into new markets across the region," Thomas said. "I look forward to setting the strategic direction for EX.CO's long-term growth in Europe as we continue to help companies engage their audiences in a more meaningful way with personalized websites and interactive experiences."

Thomas comes to EX.CO with nearly two decades of experience leading sales, business development and account management teams. Prior to EX.CO, Thomas served as Managing Director of Northern Europe, Israel, and channel partnerships at content discovery company Taboola for over seven years. Before Taboola, Thomas oversaw new business opportunities in the retail space at Criteo.

"Marc is a remarkable leader who combines outstanding business acumen and deep knowledge of the industry with a steadfast focus on relationship building and new market development that we will certainly benefit from," said Tom Pachys, co-founder and CEO at EX.CO. "I'm extremely happy to welcome Marc to the EX.CO team and look forward to working with him as we grow our international footprint to best serve more customers."

EX.CO first opened its London office in 2015. The appointment of Marc Thomas follows the company's recent acquisition of machine-learning technology company Bibblio which was headquartered in the city.

