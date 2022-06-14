DFI New-Gen ADS Series Embedded Computing Solutions for Intelligent Workload Optimization

TAIPEI, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DFI is releasing the new ADS Series of embedded computing solutions powered by the 12th Gen Intel® Core™ SoC processors. The new hybrid architecture combines the P-Core and E-Core for intelligent computing resource allocation to increase visual computing efficiency by 50%, significantly enhancing the performance and efficiency of automated production lines and graphic applications simultaneously.

The new-gen ADS Series computing solutions are available with industrial motherboards and embedded systems, covering various form factors from SBC, Mini-ITX, microATX, ATX to fanless computers. These solutions are designed to meet the needs of industrial control, surveillance, traffic flow analysis and other vision computing at the edge.

Industrial Motherboard

3.5" SBC: S53-ADN

4" SBC: ADP253

Mini-ITX: ADS101/ADS103, ADP171/ADP173

microATX: ADS310-R680E/Q670E

ATX: ADS630-R680E/Q670E

Computer-on-module

COMe Compact: ADP968

COMe Mini: ADP9A2

HPC Embedded Systems

Fanless: EC500-ADS, EC510/EC511-ADS, EC543-ADS

Mini-ITX System: WM120-ADS

ATX Walk Mount: WM343-ADS

The Intel® Alder Lake processor-based ADS Series utilizes the all-new hybrid architecture of Performance Cores and Efficient Cores (P-core and E-core) to achieve high-performance computing with lower power consumption and intelligently make instant, optimal adjustments to workloads and workflows. With Deep Learning Boost (DL Boost) and Vector Neural Network Instruction Set (VNNI), deep learning can be further accelerated and provides accurate and fast inferencing results for visual computing applications such as defect inspection and AGV/AMR.

Besides the new hybrid architecture, the ADS Series also supports PCIe 5.0 high-speed signal transmission for the first time, achieving a data transfer speed 2X faster than the previous-gen PCIe 4.0. Faster DDR5 memory is also supported to boost data read and write speeds up to 4800MT/s, accelerating the processing speed of numerous data and images for AI and computer vision.

Numerous data transfers, shares and backups are processed through the high-speed 10GLAN on the ADS Series Computers, significantly improving operating efficiency. Also, the wireless high-bandwidth Wifi 6E is supported for the first time with speed transmission up to 6GHz (1.4X faster than Wifi 5 and Wifi 6), making device deployment more flexible and collaboration more real-time and seamless.

In addition, the ADS Series supports 8K resolution with clarity and precision, surpassing the resolving power of the human eye by more than ten times. The result provides greater detail for image processing as well as streaming video and enhances the accuracy of the image and visual computing.

The new ADS Series is designed to help integrators maximize the use of each device, reduce configuration, and lower costs. While improving overall computing performance and efficiency, the ADS Series is also equipped with I/O virtualization of GFX SR-IOV for the first time. It allows the GPU of a virtual machine (VM) to be distributed at near-native performance levels, significantly reducing the latency caused by the software-based virtual machine. The proof of concept (POC) of SR-IOV with Intel also confirms the VM frame rate remains at 60fps, equal to the native GPU performance (the traditional software-based performance is 28 fps frame rate).

DFI's new ADS Series of industrial computers offers a full range of performance and efficiency optimizations. From data reading/writing speeds to the transfer to AI computing, the new-gen computing brains will bring unprecedented intelligence and speed to the heavy workloads of AI vision applications, factory automation, medical and retail industries.

Key Features:

Powered by 12th Gen Intel® Core™ with the hybrid architecture of CPU and GPU

Intelligent work sequencing to optimize workloads

Optimal AI technology, supporting AI accelerator cards for accurate inference

Support PCIe 5.0, DDR5 high-speed data reading/writing

Ultra HD 8K display

Support high-speed 10GLAN, 2.5G LAN and 5G, Wifi 6E wireless networks

Main Applications:

Factory Automation

AOI defect inspection

AGV/AMR

AI vision

Robotic arm

Virtual machine for equipment integration on production lines

Medical

Medical Imaging

AI Diagnostic Assistance

Retail

Interactive digital signage

Traffic

Traffic analysis

For more information, please visit: https://www.dfi.com/ or contact us. Email: dfimarcom@dfi.com

