Capital Clarity Advises Actando SA in its Acquisition by Red Nucleus, a Portfolio Company of The Riverside Company

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Capital Clarity announced that it advised Actando SA in its acquisition by Red Nucleus, a portfolio company of The Riverside Company.

Actando is a Geneva, Switzerland-based software and services company that delivers immersive learning experiences to life sciences customers. The acquisition of Actando by Red Nucleus strengthens its European footprint and expands its suite of products and services.

"As a European company we felt it was essential to have a US-based advisor for this transaction. Susan Blanco, John Cooper and the Capital Clarity team brought the sector expertise and the understanding of the US markets; and most critically, their extensive relationships with the US strategic buyer and private equity domains. We found them to be an invaluable partner in this experience," said Alexandre Dauge, CEO of Actando.

Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

About Actando

Actando delivers innovative learning programs and technology which complement how people naturally learn, changing mindsets and behaviors. The company's unique blended learning programs empower sales, marketing and commercial life sciences teams to effectively plan, execute and measure performance. Actando's clients include Abbot, Allergan, AstraZeneca, Boehringer Ingelheim, Biogen, Gilead, Novartis, Novo Nordisk, Pfizer and Sanofi. The company has delivered almost 3,000 programs to over 130,000 learners across 126 countries since its founding in 2013.

About Red Nucleus

Red Nucleus is the premier provider of strategic learning and development, scientific services and advisory and medical communications solutions exclusively for the life sciences industry. The company takes pride in its long-term relationships with industry leaders, delivering global solutions designed to boost understanding, efficiency and compliance. Red Nucleus, headquartered in Yardley, PA, has over 600 employees, delivers products and services to 200+ blue chip life science clients and was founded in 1991.

About Capital Clarity

Capital Clarity offers a refined approach to investment banking that emphasizes long-term partnership with investors and management teams. Our leadership team has a combined experience of 80 years in financial advisory, mergers & acquisitions, corporate development and private equity. We combine advisory expertise with deep industry knowledge and long-standing buyer and investor relationships to create successful outcomes for our clients. Learning software and cross-border M&A are among Capital Clarity's areas of focus and expertise.

