4RF Delivers FirstNet Ready® Aprisa LTE Router for Public Safety

4RF Aprisa LTE Router Certified and Approved for use on FirstNet, Built with AT&T

DENVER, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- 4RF, a developer of high-performance radio communications equipment for critical infrastructure, is pleased to announce that its Aprisa LTE router is now certified and approved for use on FirstNet® – the only network built with and for America's first responders. The Aprisa LTE router is now FirstNet Ready®, which means first responders can use it to tap into specialized capabilities designed to meet their mission-centric needs on the FirstNet network.

The 4RF Aprisa LTE router is now certified and approved for use on FirstNet® – the only network built with and for America’s first responders. The Aprisa LTE router is now FirstNet Ready®, which means first responders can use it to tap into specialized capabilities designed to meet their mission-centric needs on the FirstNet network. (PRNewswire)

The 4RF Aprisa LTE router is now certified and approved for use on FirstNet®.

FirstNet, Built with AT&T is solving long-standing communications challenges faced by public safety entities and those supporting emergency response nationwide. This allows first responders to communicate with one another easily and quickly during everyday situations, big events or emergencies. And FirstNet is evolving based on the needs of and feedback from the public safety community, driving purposeful innovation to help them stay mission ready. Now, by adding the Aprisa LTE router to the FirstNet ecosystem, public safety agencies and approved utility first responders have more access to the critical information they need – every day and in every emergency.

"With FirstNet Ready® designation, 4RF is honored and ready to service the needs of emergency responders and we're currently working with various customers to assist with deployments. We have the 4RF Aprisa LTE router, implementation advice and support, along with ancillaries such as antennas to help make successful use of FirstNet® for emergency response. 4RF Aprisa products are successfully deployed in hundreds of mission-critical environments around the world. We were the first to make radio ready for utility networking and now we are delighted to serve public safety and utility first responders in the U.S. using FirstNet," said 4RF CEO Ian Troughton.

The 4RF Aprisa LTE is a secure, hardened LTE router and gateway for mission-critical field area networks. With this approval the Aprisa LTE continues to bring innovation to the LTE market. Examples include the first field router to offer SFP transceiver support for optical fiber and the first Anterix Band 8 certified device to offer built-in Wi-Fi operation. The Aprisa LTE meets key utility demands with dual SIM support for private LTE as well as public networks, a very wide range of operating bands, enterprise-ready routing (including DMVPN, BGP, and EIGRP) and security features (including anti-tamper), along with the heavy-duty transient protection mandatory for protection in the electric grid deployment including substations. The device is also at home in mobile applications meeting tough vehicle electrical and vibration standards. 4RF offers a range of wraparound engineering services, including CCNA® qualified network solutions advice. More information about the 4RF Aprisa LTE router is available in its datasheet, here.

Public safety agencies and approved utility first responders also have access to a one-of-a-kind 5G experience on FirstNet. First responders maintain communications with priority and preemption on LTE, while the FirstNet network determines the best route for data traffic – whether that's 5G or LTE spectrum. Today, first responders in 20 cities have access to 5G connectivity. Plus, they also have access to AT&T 5G+ (mmWave) spectrum in parts of over 45 cities and more than 41 stadiums and venues across the country.

"FirstNet devices and modules go through extensive review, so first responders can be confident that the 4RF Aprisa LTE router meets our highest standards for reliability, security and performance," said Scott Agnew, assistant vice president, product marketing, FirstNet Program at AT&T. "The more tools public safety has access to on their network, the more we can help them achieve their mission."

Before being certified and approved for use on FirstNet, devices are subject to hundreds of tests that cover a number of aspects, from security and durability to network impacts. This helps to ensure they meet the needs of first responders and the public safety community. FirstNet Ready devices are listed on the FirstNet device page.

To learn more about 4RF and the Aprisa LTE router, go to 4RF.com. For more on FirstNet, check out FirstNet.com.

About 4RF

4RF is a world-class designer and manufacturer providing radio communications equipment for critical infrastructure applications to over 150 countries, for utilities, oil and gas companies, smart grid, water, and other applications including at many of the largest utilities in the United States. 4RF products deliver highly secure communications, support serial and IP traffic, and are optimized for robust performance in temperature extremes and other harsh environments.

About FirstNet, Built with AT&T

FirstNet® is the only nationwide, high-speed broadband communications platform dedicated to and purpose-built for America's first responders and the extended public safety community. Shaped by the vision of Congress and the first responder community following the 9/11 terrorist attacks, FirstNet stands above commercial offerings. It is built with AT&T in public-private partnership with the First Responder Network Authority (FirstNet Authority) – an independent agency within the federal government. The FirstNet network is providing first responders with truly dedicated coverage and capacity when they need it, unique benefits like always-on priority and preemption, and high-quality Band 14 spectrum. These advanced capabilities help fire, EMS, law enforcement save lives and protect their communities. Learn more at FirstNet.com.

©2022 AT&T Intellectual Property. FirstNet and the FirstNet logo are registered trademarks and service marks of the First Responder Network Authority. All other marks are the property of their respective owners.

4RF, the 4RF quadratic device, and Aprisa are trademarks of 4RF Limited.

CCNA® is a registered trademark of Cisco Systems, Inc.

LTE is a trademark of ETSI, used with permission for Aprisa products containing LTE functionality.

4RF is a world class designer and manufacturer providing radio communications equipment for critical infrastructure applications to over 140 countries, for utilities, oil and gas companies, smart grid, and other applications. 4RF products deliver highly secure communications, supporting serial and IP traffic, optimized for robust performance in temperature extremes and other harsh environments. www.4rf.com (PRNewsfoto/4RF) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE 4RF