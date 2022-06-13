Retired Army Ranger Answers Call to Donate Atmospheric Water Generation Technology to Ukraine

Moses West Foundation raising money to send AWG machines to war-torn areas to provide clean water and safeguard civilians in hiding

Foundation extends resources to rural Texas town with no running water

CHICAGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Moses West Foundation and its namesake founder and creator of groundbreaking atmospheric water generation (AWG) technology is seeking to raise at least $1 million to send five of West's eco-friendly AWG machines capable of making water from the air to war-torn Ukraine. Russian artillery fire has destroyed water and power systems there to weaken Ukraine's defenses and drive civilians out of hiding. Thousands are trapped in damp basements where AWG technology could be used to pull water from the atmosphere and filter out contaminants, making it instantly safe to drink.

Damage to the water and power systems in Ukraine have left more than 6 million people without adequate access to safe water.

"Water is one of the issues that's going to make a big difference in the lives of women and children in Ukraine," he says. "Their basements are full of moisture, wet and unhealthy. The AWG machines can pull pure water out of the air and, by doing so, keep people protected from small arms and artillery fire by decentralizing the location of where water is made."

One AWG machine can supply water to a minimum of 500 people and is small enough to transport in the back of a pickup truck.

The Ukraine effort extends West's latest fundraising campaign to provide running water for the first time in rural Sandbranch, Texas. Located outside Dallas in one of the state's wealthiest counties, Sandbranch residents are forced to use contaminated wells and rely on donations of bottled water to bathe, wash clothes and dishes, as well as to drink. West's fundraising is aimed at bringing five AWG machines to Sandbranch and maintaining sufficient stores of clean water in stainless steel towers. There are at least 40 other communities in Texas dealing with similar issues, he says.

"Sandbranch should be the model for what other people can do with this technology."

The Sandbranch project is 100 percent funded by donations. The stainless-steel water storage tanks will provide enough water to support residents, livestock and an organic community garden. Locals will be trained how to operate the technology so that the system is sustainable.

West was made aware about the water shortages in Ukraine by his contacts within the U.S. military, he sprang into action. West is a prior member of the 75th Ranger Regiment, the 2nd Armored Division, the 2nd Infantry Division, the 7th Cavalry Regiment and the 101st Airborne Division. AWG Contracting, the for-profit side of the organization, contracts with the U.S. Department of Defense in support of U.S. troops serving around the world.

The Moses West Foundation has brought clean water solutions to Flint, Michigan, and worked with FEMA as part of relief efforts following Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico, supplying an estimated 15,000 people with water via an AWG machine operating on solar power. West says his end goal is to eliminate drought and provide clean water for all.

"Water is the foundation of life, and we're walking around in it every day."

About the Moses West Foundation

The Moses West Foundation is committed to advocating for social, environmental and economic justice of a basic human right: water. We will place this innovative and sustainable technology into the hands of communities and connect organizations that will do the most good in advancing self-reliance. Our focus includes a vision to educate every level of society in the practice of sustainability for their communities in the face of current and future water, food and energy challenges. Visit Tour of duty – AWG Contracting US.

