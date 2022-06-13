Redken Partners With It Gets Better to Support LGBTQ+ & Hairdresser Community

The Iconic Haircare Brand Launches 'Hairdressers United' to Combat Bullying

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hairdressers have the power to not only transform hair, but also to transform lives. Often considered trusted confidants and unofficial therapists, salon professionals' talents go beyond cuts and color. But, do we ever think about the mental health journey of the pros behind the chair? Redken, the No.1 professional haircare brand in the US*, recently conducted a survey that revealed a staggering 100 percent of hair stylists had been bullied in the past. To help educate and uplift hairdressing as a welcoming environment for the LGBTQ+ community in the industry, Redken is partnering with the inspiring It Gets Better non-profit organization to launch a new initiative – Hairdressers United: Stand Together Against Bullying – kicking off this Pride Month.

As a diverse industry made up of individuals from all walks of life, emerging hair stylists, especially those who identify as LGBTQ+, faced challenges in finding acceptance and only started feeling embraced upon finding a home within the hair pro community. Since its inception in 1960, Redken has focused its efforts on educating and empowering hairdressers to be the best in the industry by equipping them with the tools and knowledge needed to excel in their career. The brand is now taking their dedication to education to a new level by working with hair professionals to make salons a safe space for LGBTQ+ people, and a haven for all hairdressers to find a community and purpose. Through the brand's partnership with It Gets Better, Redken will activate its family of over one million salon professionals to inspire others to explore the welcoming hairdressing profession.

"At Redken, hairdressing is our passion and we believe in the power of the salon and the sense of community it can create for both hair stylists and clients," says Shane Wolf, Global President, Professional Products Division at L'Oréal. "We knew we had to share this message of hope, not only with our community, but with anyone out there experiencing bullying who might also find a home in this industry. Partnering with the It Gets Better Project to spread that message will help support millions of young people worldwide."

Together, Redken and It Gets Better will embark on a mission to spread the message that everyone can feel safe, authentic and empowered in the hairdressing community, while evolving the hairdressing industry's LGBTQ+ inclusion practices and inspiring consumer allyship. Redken will utilize the It Gets Better unique education modules to upskill salon professionals with a training certification – allowing salons to become a Redken Certified Safe Space Salon, welcoming both clients and stylists to a space that positively influences their journey with empathy and understanding.

As part of the Hairdressers United program, Redken is also inviting stylists to share their personal stories on social media and inspire others to share theirs tagging #ItGetsBetter and #RedkenHairdressersUnited.

As Redken kicks off this new partnership with It Gets Better, the brand is excited to continue to grow its efforts with the organization, educating and inspiring both stylists and consumers to join their global mission of inclusivity and community. Consumers can learn more about this exciting initiative and what they can do to support the cause at redken.com/hairdressersunited.

ABOUT REDKEN 5th AVENUE NYC

For over 60 years, Redken has been a leader in the professional salon industry, empowering professionals and consumers to achieve healthy hair transformations with confidence. Founded by Paula Kent, a woman who believed in the power of science, Redken was the first company to take a scientific approach to hair, defined as the right balance of protein, moisture and supported by an acidic pH, which remains the alpha and omega of haircare to this very day. All Redken products are made with the highest quality ingredients, and tested by salon professionals to ensure maximum efficacy, for every hair type and texture and every hair need. Based in New York City, Redken supports the expertise of salon professionals with principle-based education, cutting edge technologies rooted in protein-science, and a portfolio of products including Shades EQ – the #1 demi-permanent hair color on the market – for maximum versatility and flexibility for clients of all hair types and hair textures.

ABOUT IT GETS BETTER PROJECT

It Gets Better Project is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization that strives to uplift, empower and connect LGBTQ+ youth around the globe. Created in 2010 as the result of one of the most successful viral campaigns in YouTube's history, the It Gets Better Project provides critical support and hope to LGBTQ+ youth around the world by leveraging the power of media to reach millions of people each year. The project has expanded its origins in storytelling and media to include educational resources through It Gets Better EDU and reaches 18 countries outside of the U.S. through It Gets Better Global.

The project has garnered support from President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama, and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, along with numerous celebrities, including Kelly Clarkson, Gabrielle Union, Zachary Quinto, Mj Rodriguez, Josie Totah, and Gigi Gorgeous. More than 750,000 people have taken the It Gets Better pledge to share messages of hope and speak up against intolerance. Please visit www.itgetsbetter.org for more information, and join the conversation on TikTok, Instagram and Twitter at @ItGetsBetter; Facebook.com/ItGetsBetterProject; and YouTube.com/ItGetsBetterProject.

