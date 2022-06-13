HUB DOUBLES DOWN ON ITS DIGITAL STRATEGY WITH THE LAUNCH OF VIU BY HUB

HUB DOUBLES DOWN ON ITS DIGITAL STRATEGY WITH THE LAUNCH OF VIU BY HUB

VIU by HUB, a Reimagined Digital Brokerage Platform that Delivers Transactional Personal Insurance Choice, Convenience, Neutrality and Deep Expertise

CHICAGO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hub International Limited (HUB), a leading global insurance brokerage and financial services firm, announced the launch of VIU by HUB, a new digital platform for transactional personal insurance needs, such as home and auto. VIU by HUB aims to close the insurance protection gap by making it easier for consumers to purchase needed coverage with the benefits of choice, efficiency, price transparency and trusted brokerage advice. The launch of VIU by HUB is a major step toward simplifying the insurance understanding and buying process as well as elevating the digital consumer experience.

VIU by HUB works to close the insurance protection gap with insight, choice & transparency through a digital platform.

Today's announcement follows quickly on the heels of HUB's acquisition of Insureon, a digital platform focused on the commercial space. With VIU by HUB, the organization is expanding its digital portfolio to align to the growing consumer insurance market. VIU by HUB will focus on providing personal insurance for customers who want a digital-first experience with human interaction and advice.

"As the largest personal lines broker with deep carrier relationships and expertise, HUB has always been focused on the transactional personal insurance customer. Now, HUB is making incredible moves in digital capabilities to dramatically change the consumer experience," said Marc Cohen, President and CEO of HUB. "VIU by HUB improves the insurance buying experience by offering a comprehensive selection of insurance options powered by unbiased expertise."

VIU by HUB's advisory capabilities provide a customized and personalized approach, allowing consumers to always have full clarity and control over coverage. Specifically, VIU by HUB will:

Allow customers to engage with HUB how and when they want in an omni-channel experience, giving them peace of mind with the right protection at the best value

Provide fast, seamless quoting that minimizes the need for manual research

Provide transparent options and relevant coverage details to help ensure consumers are adequately protected

Aggregate a consumer's policies in one place, regardless of carrier or source, providing a clear, single view of protection

Educate consumers on shifting or emerging risks

"We recognize that insurance is complicated and is constantly advancing. Each age and stage of life comes with different needs," said Bryan Davis, Executive Vice President, Head of Personal Lines Strategy & Business Development at HUB. "VIU by HUB was developed to help make sure our customers are properly insured – that no one is devastated by an insurable event. It improves the insurance buying experience for customers by offering choice, convenience, neutrality and credibility; by leveraging modern digital capabilities built upon the strength of a large, knowledgeable and experienced insurance broker."

Driving Future Exponential Growth

VIU by HUB will deliver insurance solutions through its retail direct-to-consumer channel. Additionally, its new Strategic Partnership program enables HUB to partner with companies in industries, such as auto dealerships, mortgage brokers, real estate agents and bankers, to offer a value-added insurance solution through HUB's branded or white labeled VIU by HUB platform.

VIU by HUB is available in the market as of today.

About Hub International

Headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, Hub International Limited is a leading full-service global insurance broker and financial services firm providing risk management, insurance, employee benefits, retirement and wealth management products and services. With more than 14,000 employees in offices located throughout North America, Hub's vast network of specialists brings clarity to a changing world with tailored solutions and unrelenting advocacy, so clients are ready for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.hubinternational.com.

CONTACT:

Media: Marni Gordon

Phone: 312-279-4601

marni.gordon@hubinternational.com

Media: Jessica Wiltse

Phone: 312-596-7573

Jessica.wiltse@hubinternational.com

Hub International Logo (PRNewsfoto/Hub International Limited) (PRNewswire)

VIU by HUB logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hub International Limited