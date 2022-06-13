GPS® Begins Manufacturing Products in the United States, Adds New Compact Ionizer to Extensive Portfolio of Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI™) Products

The easy-to-install, auto cleaning CI-2™ is the most compact ionization system made in the USA

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS® announced today the launch of the CI-2™, a compact ionization system designed to fit a variety of non-ducted HVAC applications. The CI-2 is the first GPS designed product to be manufactured in the United States and is the most recent addition to the company's air-cleaning needlepoint bipolar ionization (NPBI™) technology systems that make optimizing ionization to clean indoor air easier and cost-effective.

Proudly made through a manufacturing partner in Mississippi using domestic and global components, the CI-2 is small (4.2″ X 1.1″ X 2.6″), so it fits where traditional air ionizers cannot, including heat pumps, Packaged Terminal Air Conditioners (PTACs), ductless mini splits, ceiling cassettes, ducted modules, certain fan coils and traditional split systems in air handlers up to 2,400 CFM.

The plenum-rated CI-2 design allows for multiple mounting options including fan inlets, interior duct walls and interior duct floors. Internally located magnets make it fast and easy to install on magnetic surfaces. There is also an optional bracket that fastens the CI-2 to non-magnetic surfaces.

The CI-2's low-profile design provides the flexibility to install in locations and applications in close proximity to indoor occupied spaces. This helps optimize the delivery of ionization to targeted areas within a building, helping improve indoor air quality.

The CI-2 handles multi-voltage inputs and comes standard with a self-cleaning cycle completed by carbon fiber brush emitters that have been proven in life-cycle testing to show no mechanical degradation due to repeated cleaning cycles over time, making the product virtually maintenance free. This saves customers time and money.

Like all GPS branded devices, the CI-2 is certified to UL's 2998 "zero ozone" emission standard.

"GPS is delighted to begin offering industry-leading devices that are manufactured in the United States. The CI-2 was designed with our customers and end-users in mind, delivering important benefits and features that make installation and operation hassle-free and cost-effective. The CI-2 is our most compact auto-cleaning ionizer to date. Because it's much smaller than other similar ionizers, it can better fit more HVAC applications," said Charlie Waddell, GPS founder and Chief Technology Officer.

The CI-2 system utilizes GPS' patented NPBI technology to help clean the air by reducing airborne particles including certain viruses and bacteria. Particles like dust, dander, smoke and even viruses and bacteria all can be suspended in the air. NPBI technology creates and releases ions into the airstream using an existing HVAC system as the delivery method. When these ions disperse throughout a space, they seek out and form bonds with particles in the air. During the process, particles begin to cluster together, or agglomerate, and are thus easier to filter out of the air. Agglomeration can create an environment that enables the reduction of certain harmful viruses and bacteria, all without introducing harmful levels of ozone or other byproducts.

For technical specifications of the CI-2 and more information on GPS' NPBI technology, please visit https://gpsair.com/products

About GPS Air (GPS):

Founded in 2008, GPS Air (GPS) is a leader in indoor air quality, with over 30 patents and 250,000 installations worldwide since its founding, including in offices, research labs, schools, universities, health care facilities and airports. GPS devices work in conjunction with HVAC systems as part of a multi-layered solution to help improve indoor air quality using a unique and patented low energy, soft ionization technology application called Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI™). GPS branded products are certified to UL 2998, UL's stringent zero ozone standard. This independent certification is also compliant with the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) guidance and follows recent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Department of Education guidance. GPS is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. More information about GPS can be found at www.gpsair.com.

GPS' NPBI technology helps to reduce certain viruses and bacteria like SARS-CoV-2, E-Coli, and RSV. Please see https://gpsair.com/third-party-testing for more information. GPS uses multiple data points to formulate performance validation statements. GPS' technology is used in a wide range of applications across diverse environmental conditions. Since locations will vary, clients should evaluate their individual application and environmental conditions when making an assessment regarding the technology's potential benefits. The GPS products have not been evaluated by the FDA as medical devices and, therefore, are not intended to treat, cure, or prevent infections or diseases caused by certain viruses or bacteria. The use of this technology is not intended to take the place of reasonable precautions to prevent the transmission of disease. It is important to comply with all applicable public health laws and guidelines issued by federal, state, and local governments and health authorities as well as official guidance published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), including but not limited to social distancing, hand hygiene, cough etiquette, and the use of face masks.

