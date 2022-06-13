ADx Health™ Expands Scientific Advisory Board

BELLINGHAM, Wash. , June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ADx Health has recently broadened the list of experts contributing to the company's Scientific Advisory Board, The Board is composed of prominent individuals across a number of fields related to genetics, neurodegenerative diseases, pharmacogenomics, cardiology, sports medicine and naturopathy in support the company's mission to deliver the highest quality consumer-directed genetic and wellness testing.

(PRNewsfoto/ADx Health) (PRNewswire)

Bill Kraus, MD and Robin Everts, PhD, have joined Ryan Fortna, MD, PhD, Eric Hegedus, PhD, and Jennifer Stagg, ND, in providing a full complement of current research and best practices for their fields.

Dr. Kraus, a noted preventive cardiologist with the Duke University School of Medicine and a specialist in integrated physiology and genetics, brings extensive experience and publications to the benefit of ADx Health's myGenoFit™ DNA testing for athletes. He is the former President of the National College of Sports Medicine and a Top 100 Finisher at the Boston Marathon.

Dr. Everts has been a leader in single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNP) research and development for a number of large commercial entities with a recent focus on clinical genetics. His deep knowledge of pharmacogenetic variants and testing platforms will further support PGx Complete™, the ADx Health offering for drug metabolism. He is a member of CPIC.

ADx Health CEO, Fritz Gartner, commented on the expansion. "We're happy to have these individuals join our talented group of healthcare professionals furthering our goal to improve trust and value in consumer genetics."

For more information on other ADx Health Scientific Advisory Board Members, go to https://adxhealth.com/about/#our-lab-and-team .

We believe that with knowledge comes power, the power to live a better life. Our consumer-directed genetic and wellness products provide actionable information that helps individuals find balance, purpose, and thrive. ADx Health™ is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Northwest Pathology, PLLC in Bellingham, Washington.

For more information, please visit adxhealth.com

CONTACT:

Chelsea Swift

PR & Marketing Manager

Rose & Gold Agency

chelsea@roseandgold.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ADx Health