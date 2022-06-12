LILYSILK Commits a Green Future for Our Next Generations at this National Children’s Day

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Children hold a special place in our lives, and to protect our children is investing in our future. On this National Children's Day, the world's leading silk brand LILYSILK is proud to join and support the theme and concepts of this special day that revives, celebrates, and commits to our children and their future.

Raising happy and healthy children is the greatest success any parent can hope for and one that parents should be proud of. It's important that all society, including LILYSILK, work to promote an environment of hope and love for children.

"LILYSILK aspires to provide a better life for our children, and our natural fabric allows children to be closer to nature so that they can grow up healthily and happily," said David Wang, CEO of LILYSILK. "We also hope that LILYSILK's brand philosophy of sustainability and zero-waste can have a positive impact on children, inspire them to live healthy lifestyles with sustainable principles in daily life."

Children's skin is more vulnerable and requires special care. Since last year, LILYSILK has launched a product selection exclusively for children, ranging from silk pajamas, skirts, and shirts to pillowcases, face masks, and scrunchies tailor-made for kids. To meet the increasing demand from the market, the brand further expanded its offerings to include baby bodysuits and sleepwear this year.

As a sustainable brand, LILYSILK is proud to join and support the theme and concepts of National Children's Day, and take this opportunity to reaffirm its commitments to a sustainable and green lifestyle for children and parents.

About LILYSILK

LILYSILK is a global silk brand established in 2010 that distributes fashion, home, and lifestyle products directly to customers worldwide. The brand crafts products from the finest natural fibers which are biodegradable and take 1 to 5 years to decompose. At LILYSILK, we believe that zero waste makes a difference. We use only 100% natural premium materials and keep our products clean and toxin-free, guiding customers to buy smarter and more sustainably.

