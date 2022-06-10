T. ROWE PRICE GROUP REPORTS PRELIMINARY MONTH-END ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT FOR MAY 2022

BALTIMORE, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW), today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.40 trillion as of May 31, 2022. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were negligible for the month of May. Client transfers for the quarter-to-date and year-to-date periods ended May 31, 2022, were $1.7 billion and $5.8 billion, respectively.  These client transfers include $0.6 billion and $3.9 billion, respectively, transferred to the target date retirement trusts during the quarter-to-date and the year-to-date periods.

The following table shows the firm's assets under management as of May 31, 2022, and for the prior month-, quarter-, and year-end by investment vehicle, by asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


5/31/2022


4/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds









 Equity


$            424


$            435


$          489


$            554

 Fixed income, including money market


81


81


84


85

 Multi-asset(b)


202


202


217


232



707


718


790


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









 Equity


336


345


389


439

 Fixed income, including money market


92


91


91


90

 Multi-asset(b)


224


224


240


246

 Alternatives


42


42


42


42



694


702


762


817

Total assets under management


$         1,401


$         1,420


$        1,552


$          1,688


Target date retirement products


$            351


$            351


$           375


$             391


(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment
(b) The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and
not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.



As of



Preliminary(a)







(in billions)


5/31/2022


4/30/2022


3/31/2022


12/31/2021

U.S. mutual funds









 Equity and blended assets


$            569


$            579


$          647


$            724

 Fixed income, including money market


138


139


143


147



707


718


790


871

Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products









 Equity and blended assets


510


518


577


632

 Fixed income, including money market


142


142


143


143

 Alternatives


42


42


42


42



694


702


762


817

Total assets under management


$          1,401


$          1,420


$        1,552


$          1,688


(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

